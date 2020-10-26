Bob Duff’s experience and community service serve Norwalk well

Norwalk is an incredible community – a city that is so tight-knit and supportive that it feels like a small town. Bob Duff reflects that in his efforts to serve and represent our community. He is ever present, and always willing to help his neighbors resolve issues big or small. Whenever his name comes up in conversation it is because he helped someone fix a problem.

As a member of the Board of Education, his support for Education in our city is paramount. In the last few terms Bob has moved mountains to help improve outcomes for Norwalk students. This session the General Assembly passed free community college for every high school graduate in Connecticut, allowing students to prepare for better paying jobs. Norwalk received the second highest allotment of funds to help reopen our schools this fall, ensuring we could protect our students and staff from Covid-19. He has shepherded funding for school construction, including a whopping 80 percent reimbursement rate for the new Norwalk High School. In 2017, Bob was instrumental in adjusting the ECS grant formula, benefiting NPS greatly over ten years.

Bob understands what is needed to lift families out of poverty and allow them to build generational wealth. By phasing in a $15 minimum wage, we can ensure that people can afford to live and work in Connecticut. Under Bob’s leadership the General Assembly also passed s comprehensive state FMLA law, allowing families to receive paid time off to care for a loved one who is ill. Prior to this law only 17 percent of workers and 6 percent of low-wage workers in Connecticut – who are disproportionately women and people of color – had access to paid family leave through their employer.

The General Assembly has worked hard on matters of health care this session, capping the cost of insulin for diabetics and working on legislation to help the state lower the cost of other prescription drugs. Our state government is an important backstop for health care for nutmeggers, in the event that the ACA should be struck down. Should that come to pass, Connecticut could protect citizens with pre-existing conditions with state statute.

Bob Duff is not only kind, he is brave. When something isn’t right, he calls it out politely. He has not been afraid to take a stand on matters of equity. The police accountability law passed in July is a good example. By ensuring that police have quality training, civilian oversight and a duty to intervene in the event of excessive force, this law helps keep our citizens safe. Bob isn’t afraid to call out people who use dog whistle language when they talk about our neighbors.

We need to really think about whether being a dedicated public servant with decades of training and experience is important. Experience, relationships, knowledge and seniority are highly important in politics, in my experience. Senator Duff is well placed as Senate Majority Leader to make good things happen for Norwalk and Connecticut – please join me in voting to reelect him so that he can stand up for us.

Barbara Meyer-Mitchell