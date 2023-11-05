BoE candidates quizzed in Norwalk ACTS forum

Vanessa Michel of the BMHS Center for Youth Leadership kicks off the Norwalk ACTS/League of Women Voters of Norwalk virtual Youth Town Hall/Board of Education candidate forum.

The 2023 Election is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Brien McMahon High School students quizzed eight Board of Education candidates in a forum presented by Norwalk ACTS in partnership with the League of Women Voters of Norwalk.

Each candidate was asked two unique questions before the forum concluded with everyone answering the same question, which they were provided in advance.

District A

Republican/Independent District A candidate Alexandra Kemeny attended the debate; her Democratic opponent, Samantha Pleasants, did not.

Roshni Yousuf of the BMHS Center for Youth Leadership asked Kemeny how inclusive she thinks sex education should be in Norwalk schools.

The focus needs to be on “it doesn’t matter whether you’re gay, or whether you’re bisexual or whatever,” Kemeny said. Higher expectations are needed and “If we can’t read, it doesn’t really matter where we are on the sexual spectrum.”

Yes, sexual confusion might impact academics and “plenty of counselors” are needed, she said. “But I think our focus really needs to be on high expectations in the classrooms, and having more social workers to help them deal with it with their issues. Because I think teachers are not equipped to handle situations in the classroom.”

District B

In District B, Democratic candidate Howard White faces Republican/Independent candidate Rasheema Richardson.

Raisa Yousuf of the BMHS Center for Youth Leadership asked Richardson for the two education priorities she aspires to accomplish as a BoE member.

“One of my priorities would be bringing back the disconnect and the disengagement from the students with the teachers and the parents with the students. We need to get the youth back, we need everyone together again,” Richardson said.

She’d like programs that would bring parents in to interact with the kids, she said. “That will be one of my main focus, on how to try to achieve that and how we could do that together, working together students, parents and teachers.”

Raisa asked White what unofficial sources of information he would use to educate himself about the district and determine if this district is meeting the needs of students and parents.

“First and foremost, I think it’s very important… to educate myself first,” White said. He’s “make sure that the Board of Education is doing their part for the community as well.”

“I think we need to educate the parents, first and foremost, you have to educate them have to be prepared,” White said.

District C

Raisa Yousuf of the BMHS Center for Youth Leadership asked incumbent Democratic BoE member Diana Carpio for her assessment of the district’s work in support of equity.

“We have been working very diligently and having a lot of professional development, not only for the schools, but also for the Board of Education, and also meeting with students,” said Carpio, running to continue representing District C. “Equity” is a misunderstood word, she said, stressing the importance of teaching people that it’s about “making sure that every child gets an equal education,” despite their level in society.

Carpio said she’s the only Latina on the Board and its nine members learn from each other. Moving forward is “a slow process, but it’s going in the right direction.”

BMHS CYL member Vanessa Michel asked Carpio’s opponent, Nicole Hampton, who is running on the Independent and Republican lines, for her assessment of the district’s mental health services.

“I work in the field, and these are much needed services, especially for our youth,” Hampton said. “And I’m a strong advocate for the local prevention council, where we go head-to-head trying to get more grants and more funding from the state when it comes to these. That’s why our youth surveys that we promote throughout the schools are so important to gather that data.”

Survey results show that some NPS students “don’t even have a trusted adult that they can go to,” Hampton said. “Most of them don’t even know that mental health and addiction services exist in our high schools.”

Getting the funding is important “because mental health matters, and we need to break down the stigma as a state, but especially in the city of Norwalk to let kids know that it’s OK not to be OK. And it’s OK to ask for help,” she said.

District D

Democratic candidate Ashley Gulyas and Republican candidate Doug Hempstead are vying for the District D seat.

Roshni Yousuf of the BMHS Center for Youth Leadership asked Gulyas about a Connecticut Education Association survey showing “77% of educators report being stressed out or burnt out, which is up 8% from 2022.” Gulyas was asked what her strategy would be to “hire, retain, and support teachers, especially those who are Black, Hispanic or indigenous.”

Gulyas said she’s in her 15th year of teaching at a small Stamford school and “I think that that survey is pretty accurate.”

Norwalk has “fantastic teachers” and “we need to make sure that we’re listening to what they need,” she said. “… As a teacher, I hope to be able to be an advocate asking important questions at Board of Ed meetings on behalf of teachers and making sure that they have been spoken to about all initiatives and everything that’s coming their way. Because it is a lot.”

BMHS CYL member Raisa Yousuf asked Hempstead for his view of school resource officers, in light of a transparency in education bill signed into law in June.

“We don’t have enough resources in our school. I think that’s evident from the article that we just alluded to before about the survey with teachers,” Hempstead said. “We need to move more resources into the classroom. And we need to move more resources out of our Central Office into our schools.”

He said, “Sensitivity training is also a key to making sure that those officers and those people associated with the function of that are properly trained, and are sensitive to the issues.”

The State mandates services but doesn’t provide funding, he said. “It’s hard to enact all these things that are great, and certainly needed within our school system without the money to do so.”

District E

Incumbent Democratic BoE member Mary Ellen Flaherty-Ludwig is running unopposed in District E.

BMHS CYL member Vanessa Michel asked her for an assessment of the district’s handling of AI.

In December, Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella showed Board members what ChatGPT could do, and “we were all amazed,” Flaherty-Ludwig said.

“There’s been an open attitude about experimenting,” she said. “And in general, we have recently received grants from Verizon to have wonderful labs that can have 3d printers and little visuals that go to the cutting edge of where we are with artificial intelligence.”

The final question

BMHS CYL member Raisa Yousuf asked, “In 2021, the National School Boards Association published a report called reimagining school board leadership. It recommends that Board of Education members ask school leaders questions about equity, teaching and learning, communications and other topics. Here’s one question The report recommends we asked our school leaders are we teaching the truth about American history from multiple perspectives? For example, slavery, white supremacy and Native American genocide. Tell us how Norwalk school leaders would answer that question.”

District A

“History should be taught in truth from all perspectives, framed by the cultural standards of the time period in which they occurred, only then analyzed by today’s perspectives,” Kemeny said. “Hopefully, this is what the policy is and how Norwalk leaders would answer that. But just as the truth should be taught in history, we need to face the truth of what’s happening in our schools. The truth is that a majority of our students are not proficient in reading, we are failing them.”

District B

“Unfortunately, when it comes to teaching U.S. history, a lot of our kids can’t read our grade level,” Richardson said. “Most students can’t pick up a book, any book with words, and read with comprehension. So how could the Board of Ed address how U.S. history is taught in our schools, when our students are failing our fundamentals like reading, writing and math?”

She said, “Of course, our children should learn the truth about founding the founding of our country, the good, the bad and ugly. That means they need to be able to read sources from varied perspectives … in addition to the failing of fundamentals, we’re not teaching our students how to think critically, so they can discern between facts and fiction.”

Facts speak for themselves, White said. “It’s very important to make sure that our children are being taught the way they should be taught, so they can have a clearer understanding to what’s going on. And that’s the piece that’s being missed.”

District C

“That is a very, very hot topic in this country,” Carpio said. “This is a nationwide discussion, we have to remember this is not about erasing history, as some would say, but about understanding history in all its aspects of people’s lives. We are teaching the truth about American history from various perspectives through the model that we have adopted.”

Equity ambassadors have engaged the staff with training on “difficult topics such as racism, white supremacy, and its impact on social past and present, and the importance of communicating the impact of various groups…. We open the door for all students to feel safe and welcome, and to be able to ask the questions and to be able to have fair and equal dialogue.”

Hampton said, “Norwalk school leaders would say yes, we are teaching the truth about American history from multiple perspectives… This is music to my ears. I believe the key is that growth is in continued information we learn and teach our children. I’m proud of our school district for being number one in diversity. According to our superintendent’s end of year report, 60% of our students cannot read on grade level, 81% of our Black students are not future ready, and 56% of our students sixth to 12th grade, don’t even feel like they’re being challenged.”

District D

“I do feel that Norwalk school leaders would confirm that Norwalk public schools are teaching accurate and honest American history that shares multiple perspectives,” Gulyas said. “First of all, all high schools all public high schools in Connecticut are required to teach African American and Puerto Rican studies courses. Additionally, Norwalk Public Schools teachers have had opportunities in recent years to attend workshops to increase their comfort level with having challenging conversations about some of the uglier sides of American history, such as slavery, white supremacy and Native American genocide.”

She said, “I’m very supportive of this work and feel that these conversations must be ongoing.”

Hempstead said, “Whether or not historical truth according to multiple perspectives being taught, I really don’t know. And this is part of the transparency that’s needed in education. There’s no information available on the Board of Education website under curriculum, nor is it listen on the state’s curriculum guidelines.”

He said, “I would hope that our students are being taught historical events viewed in the context of when they took place as well as a context in times past.”

But, “Right now our education is failing our students,” he said. “And we’re not only failing the students, we’re failing the parents and we’re failing the future of all of us. It is time we start putting the resources necessary to get our reading scores up.”

District E

“We are teaching that in all of our high schools,” Flaherty-Ludwig said.