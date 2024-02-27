BoE meeting tonight 5:45 pm at Jefferson; Black History festival at McMahon Thursday

The public is invited to watch Norwalk School Superintendent Alexandra Estrella and her cabinet review the school district’s midterm progress toward fulfilling its 2023-24 goals and 2021-26 strategic plan in a Board of Education workshop meeting tonight at 5:45 p.m. at Jefferson Marine Science Elementary School, located at 75 Van Buren Avenue.

According to a news release, attendees will include Deputy Superintendent Sandra Faioes, Assistant Superintendent Rob Pennington, Assistant Superintendent of Digital Learning and Innovation Ralph Valenzisi, Executive Leadership Development Directors Mary-Anne Sheppard and Allison Breedy-Johnson, and Chief Financial Officer Lunda Asmani.

Editor’s note This is an updated time and location.

Black History & Heritage Festival, Thursday

You can celebrate “African-Americans in the Arts” at Norwalk Public Schools’ second annual Black History & Heritage Festival this Thursday Feb. 29 from 5:30 until 8 p.m. at Brien McMahon High School, located at 300 Highland Avenue. A news release promises student performances and presentations highlighting Black Americans’ huge impact on music, visual arts, and other cultural areas. Special attention will go to Norwalk’s Black community, and food from several local favorites will be served.