Bonenfant endorsed by Norwalk firefighters

Norwalk Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 830, has endorsed Republican candidate Richard Bonenfant for Common Council at Large.

Richard Bonenfant. (Contributed)

“Richard has a committed and vested interest in Norwalk and its citizens,” the union’s executive board wrote. “He’s demonstrated this through his elected positions and affiliations with charitable work for local causes such as veterans programs among others. Local 830 believes he is the best person for Common Council at Large and we give Richard Bonenfant our full endorsement in his campaign for election.”

The union describes Bonenfant as a lifelong Norwalker who raised three children with his wife Maureen, working “tirelessly” for the city as a Common Council member seven times, under three different Mayors.

“He served as Chairman of Health, Welfare and Safety supporting the efforts of our police and first responders when it came to facilitating the departments needs to best protect our community,” the executive board wrote. “He has also served on committees assisting in the planning and renovating of schools and city buildings including the construction of Fire Headquarters on Connecticut Ave.”

Bonenfant said, “Today we are saddened for the loss of one of their fellow firefighters, Luca Feola, so all I’ll say is that it an honor to be endorsed, humbled for their support, and appreciate the relationship I have with the Norwalk Fire Department.”