Book topic focuses on immigrant experiences; HFFC offers ‘candidate without a prayer;’ art contest for Norwalk high school students

Book group online

Norwalk Public Library’s “One Book One Community” Zoom discussion group will be open to the public 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday May 10, according to a press release. The topic will be Marcelo Hernandez Castillo’s well-reviewed memoir Children of the Land, in which Mexican-born Castillo, who entered the U.S. with his parents at age five, recalls his often difficult journey from undocumented status to earning a Master’s degree at University of Michigan.

The discussion will be led by:

Alexandra Estrella, Norwalk Public Schools Superintendent

Diana Carpio, Norwalk Board of Education Vice Chair

James Martinez, Norwalk Public Schools Director of School Counseling

Lucia Rilling, Norwalk First Lady

Edwin Camacho, Norwalk Board of Estimate and Taxation Chair

, Norwalk Board of Estimate and Taxation Chair Eloisa Melendez, Democratic Town Committee Chair

Estrella called Children of the Land “a beautifully written book that deepens our understanding of the experience undocumented immigrants face in America.”

“The more cultural and cross-cultural exchanges we have, the less polarized society will be,” Norwalk Public Library Interim Director Sherelle Harris said.

“Children of the Land shares personal moments that so many in our community and around the country have lived. I hope members of our community will join us for this impactful discussion,” Mayor Harry Rilling said.

A five-minute interview with author Castillo is at Marcelo Hernandez Castillo On ‘Children of the Land’ | NPR Article | WNYC

Free copies of Children of the Land are said to be available by calling either the Main Library at (203) 899-2780 ext. 15906 or the SoNo Branch at (203) 899-2790 ext. 15902.

Free registration for the May 10 discussion is at Norwalk Public Library Services – Official Website.

Humanists and Freethinkers of Fairfield County talk via Zoom

Herb Silverman, whose run for governor of South Carolina challenged that state’s constitutional provision blocking atheists from holding public office, will speak at Humanists and Freethinkers of Fairfield County (HFFC)’s monthly meeting, online at 7 p.m. Monday May 10, according to a press release.

Silverman’s humor-laden approach to serious matters is exemplified by his book titles Candidate Without a Prayer: An Autobiography of a Jewish Atheist in the Bible Belt, and An Atheist Stranger in a Strange Religious Land. A mathematics professor emeritus and founding president of the Secular Coalition for America, he has been published in The Washington Post, Huffington Post, and The Humanist. His talk will include recollections of encounters with Jimmy Carter and Billy Graham.

The meeting is open to the public at no charge. Register at bit.ly/hffcSILVERM.

HFFC’s stated mission is “to promote humanism and free thought in our community.” The group holds general meetings, film events, book discussions, solstice celebrations, charitable activities, and science roundtables. More info is at hffcct.org.

Teen artists invited to depict daydreams

A bus shelter poster competition for high school students in Norwalk will be conducted by The Norwalk Art Space (TNAS) in partnership with The Norwalk Transit District, according to a press release.

Two winning artworks with the theme “Daydreams Through the Window” will be documented and converted into 67” x 45” posters installed in the two bus shelters in front of the Art Space, 455 West Avenue, Norwalk (corner of Butler Street). The two winning artists will each get a $75 Jerry’s Artarama gift certificate plus Norwalk Transit Authority bus passes. Five honorable mentions will get $25 Jerry’s gift certificates.

The winning submissions will be unveiled at the TNAS opening reception on Thursday Sept. 2, and a show including all the original artworks is planned for Sept. 2-9.

“’Daydreams through the window’ was a fitting topic, due to the year spent staring out our windows, dreaming of the get-togethers missed, and hoping for the get-togethers to come,” TNAS Artistic and Educational Director Duvian Montoya said. “With this competition we hope to excite the high school student body and get it involved with The Norwalk Art Space and its free art programming. We will be a resource for those interested in the arts throughout their high school careers and hope we can make a difference in their advancement. Working with Kathy Hebert and the Transit Authority was a natural fit because of the two prominent bus shelters right in front of The Norwalk Art Space that our students will use throughout their careers in getting to and from our home, ADK House.”

Contest rules:

Artwork should measure 11” x 7”, 16” x 11”, 24” x 16”, or 32” x 22” for proper proportional scale.

All mediums accepted.

Submission must include title, artist’s name/grade/high school, and a short statement about the work.

Maximum 3 pieces per student.

Deadline for submission by hand to Director Montoya is 1 p.m. Friday July 30.

The three judges are Norwalk Transit District Head of Special Projects Kathryn Hebert, art advocate Dennis Bradbury, and Montoya.

Two free workshops will be held at the Art Space for a maximum of 10 enrollees each, first come first served.

Using the Grid Technique to Enlarge Your Sketches by TNAS Director Montoya 1-4 p.m. Saturday June 26. Suggested materials: Any small sketch or artwork that you would like to enlarge to a 30 inch x 30 inch piece of paper.

to Enlarge Your Sketches by TNAS Director Montoya 1-4 p.m. Saturday June 26. Suggested materials: Any small sketch or artwork that you would like to enlarge to a 30 inch x 30 inch piece of paper. iPhone Photography 101: Documenting Your Art with the Tools You Have by TNAS Resident Artist Lorena Sferlazza 1-4 p.m.Saturday, July 31. Suggested materials: iPhone or smartphone, 2D or 3D artwork sample.

“I am pleased to partner with the new Norwalk Art Space on this community collaboration using Transit District bus shelters to create visible, artistic place-making that will enhance and beautify our collective and shared public landscape,” Norwalk Transit district CEO Kimberlee Morton said. “Our partnership will also demonstrate the convenience, access and affordability of using public transportation.”

The TNAS website is www.thenorwalkartspace.org Phone them at (505) 400-4467.