Breaking news: Chapman takes a (mostly) vacation

For the first time since anyone can recall, Nancy Chapman is taking a week off. Sort of.

Chapman, who is the primary reporter, editor, administrator and general driving force behind NancyOnNorwalk.com, will be taking as much time off as she can this coming week.

And after four months covering the COVID-19, pandemic, she deserves it.

In mid-March, Nancy had plans to visit a friend in Hawaii for a ‘working vacation,’ her first such trip in years. COVID-19 had other plans for her, and she missed traveling by days.

Rumor has it that she will be vacationing in southern New Jersey, painting, swimming in the family pool, and hanging with family, friends — and her cats.

It’s not Maui, but we hope it will be a relaxing week.

Calling it ‘mostly a week off,’ Chapman admits that the idea of taking a week without looking at the website is ‘odd’ and ‘unnatural.’ So, we’ll still have some posts during the week. And commenters be forewarned, moderation will take longer than usual.

Enjoy the week, Nancy. You’ve certainly earned it.