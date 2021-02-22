Breaking with national recommendations, Lamont says Connecticut’s vaccine rollout will now be prioritized by age

Teachers and other school workers still to be prioritized

Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday he is throwing out the state’s current playbook for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout – which had prioritized people with underlying medical conditions and certain types of workers, such as grocery store and agricultural employees – and is shifting to a system that is strictly age-based, with the next round of shots open to people who are 55 to 64 beginning March 1.

The announcement came just as the state was supposed to open up the next round of vaccines to “essential workers” such as teachers and other school staff, grocery store employees and transportation workers, as well as people 16 and older who have underlying health conditions like heart disease and diabetes.

State officials said teachers and others who work in the schools will still be prioritized in the coming weeks, with special clinics devoted just to those employees. Schools staff is expected to become eligible beginning March 1, with a goal of having all workers who want a shot access to a first dose by late March.

For everyone else, age will be the determining factor in access to the vaccine. People ages 55 to 64 can sign up starting March 1. Those aged 45 to 54 will be able to schedule an appointment beginning March 22, and people aged 35 to 44 will be eligible starting April 12. Those 34 and younger will be eligible beginning May 3.

[Who can get vaccinated against COVID in Connecticut, and when? Here’s what you need to know.]

Max Reiss, Lamont’s spokesman, said the process is being changed to simplify who is next in line.

“We’ve seen what’s been going on around the country, and complexity when it comes to eligibility has been the enemy of speed, efficiency and equity,” Reiss said. “That has played out in just about every state in the country. We feel that by simplifying the process this way, it makes everything clearer when it comes to eligibility access, and an easier process makes it more equitable, instantly. People aren’t left wondering – ‘OK, am I earlier because I work at Sam’s Club, but I don’t work at a gas station?’”

Lamont defended his decision to overhaul the process, saying he looked at other states that are prioritizing the vaccine by comorbidities and job title, and pointed to examples in which the process caused confusion.

“I’m going to focus on the old business motto, KISS: Keep it simple, stupid, because a lot of complications result from states that tried to finely slice the salami and it got very complicated to administer,” Lamont said. “The CDC said grocery and food service workers [get priority]. Then we started getting calls of, ‘I’m not in a grocery [store] but I’m in a convenience store and it’s a convenience store that serves … we have doughnuts, we have coffee, we have food.’ How about, ‘I’m a big box store, but I also have food; I think we should all be prioritized as well.’ … Those are the type of questions we had. And it was very difficult.”

While the governor insists his plan prioritizes high-risk communities — by focusing more vaccines on heavily populated communities — the health policy chairman for the Connecticut NAACP, James E. Rawlings, said Monday there are other factors the administration needs to consider.

Low-income residents who lack access to affordable health care, don’t have a regular relationship with a family doctor and struggle with unstable housing and food insecurity are far more likely to live in Connecticut’s urban centers, said Rawlings, who is an epidemiologist.

Minority populations in these cities also are far more likely to suffer from diabetes and hypertension, factors that place them at higher risk of contracting a severe case of the coronavirus.

“It is the perfect storm for the virus,” Rawlings said.

Low-income communities also have a larger share of workers in retail, hospitality and manufacturing jobs that often cannot be performed remotely, further intensifying the need for vaccines in these communities, he said.

“The lower socio-economically classified you are, the more dependent you are on that job,” Rawlings added. “Those individuals are put at extreme risk because they don’t have a choice.”

Tekisha Everette, a member of Lamont’s vaccine allocation subcommittee and an assistant clinical professor at the Yale School of Public Health, withheld any initial endorsement of the governor’s new direction — pending further details.

“Right now it’s a wait-and-see for me,” said Everette, who also is executive director of Health Equity Solutions, a Hartford-based health care advocacy group. “I am pleased there is some notion that we need to focus on equity. I’m displeased that we’re still looking at age” as the key prioritization factor.

Everette echoed many of the concerns raised by Rawlings, adding that she hopes the Lamont administration focuses on those communities with health vulnerabilities.

“Where are we seeing the highest incidents of spread?” Everette added. “Target those areas and move outward.”

In a 2011 analysis of health outcomes by state and race published in the Health Services Research journal, the average life expectancy for Black women in Connecticut was 74.7 years — 4.6 years less than that of white women.

The analysis also found an average life expectancy of 69.7 years for Black men in Connecticut, six years less than that for white males.

The shift by the Lamont administration represents a significant break from the recommendations issued in December by the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), the group that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on who should receive priority in the vaccine rollout. The ACIP recommendations had prioritized grocery store employees, public transit staff, food and agricultural workers and others in Phase 1B of the rollout.

Connecticut is in the middle of Phase 1B. As part of this phase, it has already begun vaccinating people ages 75 and older, and those 65 to 74. It is also in the process of immunizing people and workers in congregate settings such as homeless shelters, prisons, group homes and psychiatric hospitals.

Next in line were “essential” employees in certain industries, including grocery store workers, farmers, agricultural inspectors and food scientists; air rail, water and ground transportation employees; manufacturing staff such as industrial production employees, chemical processing staff, textile, metal and plastics workers, and plant and system operators; and firefighters, fire inspectors, ambulance drivers and dispatchers.