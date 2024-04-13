‘Bridge Strike’ at SoNo briefly delays Metro-North Rail service

Metro-North Railroad said Friday afternoon that New Haven Line riders could expect travel delays of up to 15 minutes “because of a speed restriction resulting from a bridge strike near South Norwalk.”

The sevice alert posted on X, formerly Twitter, shortly after 4pm was followed by another alert at about 5:30 pm stating that New Haven Line service had returned to operating “on or close to schedule” after the incident.

Metro-North didn’t provide further details about exactly how or where the bridge strike had occurred, our if any damages had resulted.`