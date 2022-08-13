Brien McMahon ’72; Old-Fashioned Flea Market returns; Golf tourney benefit

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

The Brien McMahon High School Class of 1972’s 50th Reunion is planned for Saturday Sep. 17 from 7 until 11 p.m. at St. Ann’s Club, 16 Hendricks Ave., Norwalk, according to a news release. The evening’s agenda will include cocktails, dinner, a DJ and a cash bar. Tickets cost $79 per person. Fill out the attached form and mail it with your check to the address indicated. RSVP deadline is Monday Aug. 15. Get more info by emailing Lisa Palladino at [email protected] or Jolene (Cardillo) DeBoer at [email protected]. The BMHS Class of 1972 Facebook page is at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057232369387.

Antiques, repurposed furniture, jewelry, crafts by local artisans, household items, clothing, toys, and specialty farm-to-table items will abound at The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s 15th Annual Old-Fashioned Flea Market on Sunday Sep. 18 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. according to a news release. The storied 158-year-old mansion, a National Historic Landmark, is located in Mathews Park, 295 West Ave., Norwalk.

Vendor displays will be augmented by a Museum-managed White Elephant Table, selling a wide variety of donated items.

The Connecticut Seaport Car Club’s Classic and Antique Car Show will add to the fun. Food trucks will include The Chamo’s Venezuelan beach cuisine, and El Placerito’s Mexican fare.

$5 Museum Mini-Tours will be available throughout the day. The Museum’s gift shop will feature new items including fabric totes, monogrammed dishtowels, designer jewelry, elegant scarves, books, and more.

Some Norwalk area nonprofits will occupy booths donated by the Museum, which is itself a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The event’s proceeds will benefit the Museum’s educational and cultural programs.

Vendor spaces are 10-feet x 16-feet and cost $75 each. Food vendor booths cost $150. Deadline is Sept. 1. To reserve a space or buy an ad in the program booklet distributed to all visitors, call Charles Hill at (203) 838-9799 ext. 117 or email [email protected].

“Don’t miss this spectacular market,” said Committee Chair Steve Balser. “As with many popular events in this recovery period, our annual Old-Fashioned Flea Market is growing by leaps and bounds. We expect even more dealers and buyers to show up this year. We look forward to welcoming one and all.”

For more info, email [email protected], or call (203) 838-9799. The Museum’s website is at www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

A charity golf tournament benefitting venerable nonprofit Norwalk Senior Center and its vital Meals On Wheels program is planned for Monday Sep. 26 at Oak Hills Golf Course, according to a news release.

Located at Oak Hills Park on Fillow Street in Norwalk, the 18-hole course is said to be amenable for golfers at all skill levels. Head Golf Pro Paul Alexander said, “We (Oak Hills) have the best public golf course greens in the state of Connecticut. They are as good and even better than many private golf courses.”

The tourney will be in a scramble format. Players will get a chance to win prizes, including a car for a hole-in-one. Check-in and breakfast will be at 8 a.m., followed by the shotgun start at 9. A luncheon at Dry Dock’s Smokin’ Aces at Oak Hills will wrap up the day.

124 slots are available, at $175 per person or $650 per foursome. Registration is at Golf (norwalkseniors.org). For more info call or email Amy Nassef at the Senior Center, [email protected] or (203) 847-3115.

Key sponsors include Karl Chevrolet (hole-in-one car prize), Fairfield County Bank (luncheon), Ken Clinchy (breakfast), Sovereign Financial Group (beverages), Café Agave (swag bags), City Wide Building and Maintenance Solutions (gifts). The Title Sponsorship slot is still available. To become a sponsor, go to golf sponsor (norwalkseniors.org)

The Senior Center offers a wide variety of programs and activities, hosting an average of 225 people daily at its 11 Allen Road facility, and 40 more at its 92 Cedar Street bilingual multi-cultural South Norwalk digs. The Center’s Meals On Wheels volunteers currently prepare and deliver two meals daily to about 85 Norwalk residents who can’t shop and cook for themselves. Recipients pay on a sliding scale based on their income.

