Brinton campaigns for Independent Party while Miressi campaigns against Duff

NORWALK, Conn. — Lisa Brinton said she knows she has no chance to unseat State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25). Republican counterpart Daniel Miressi thinks he has a “puncher’s chance.”

Brinton, who has twice run for Mayor and last year ran for Common Council, announced Sept. 13 that she would appear on the ballot on the Independent Party Line as a candidate for District 25 State Senate. Miressi was endorsed by Norwalk Republicans in May, a few weeks after he’d learned that Republicans needed a challenger to Duff, who is seeking a tenth two-year term.

Miressi said Duff has tried to make the district acquiesce to Hartford’s policies “rather than fighting for what’s best for his district. The people are willing to change because for the first time in their lifetimes, their dinner table is being effective socially, emotionally and economically…. I welcome Lisa in the race and any other voices. I believe in free and fair elections and the people have been stifled long enough.”

Brinton founded Independents for Norwalk last year and became a member of the Independent Party State Central Committee member in March, she said. Entering the State Senate race eight weeks before the election, she is also working to form a Norwalk Independent Party Town Committee.

“The Independent Party is trying to statewide run more of our own candidates,” she said. “What we have tended to do in the past is, if it’s a Republican-controlled town then we cross-endorsed Democrats, and if it’s a Democrat-controlled town endorsed Republicans. However, this particular election cycle, we had grave concerns about the Republican candidate.”

Also, the Independent Party needs to keep its place on the ballot, or it will need to petition all over again, she said. “Quite frankly, it was just easy enough to continue the flame burning for an Independent Party line.”

Duff’s Republican challenger two years ago, Ellie Kousidis, was cross endorsed by the Independent Party.

In an email following her in-person interview with NoN, Brinton said “grave” was “probably too strong” a word to describe concerns about Miressi, “but voters can judge for themselves.”

“My concerns are he hasn’t lived in the area long enough to understand the local issues, resulting in campaign rhetoric that lacks substance and focuses too much on national culture wars that fuel extremism,” Brinton wrote.

Miressi was born in Norwalk and raised in Monroe, and first registered to vote in Norwalk three days before the convention, according to Republican Registrar Brian Smith. He found his way back to Norwalk after settling into a job with the United States Postal Service nearly two years ago.”

He did not reply to an email giving him a chance to respond to Brinton’s comments.

Brinton said Duff has a 95% chance of being reelected.

“I have zero chance,” she said. “But that’s not why I’m running and those who try to take potshots at me for being the perennial candidate, I’m about an independent party and a genuine third-party movement in this city, in this state. And in this country.”

Given the “extremism” brewing from the left and the right, she subscribes to the sentiments expressed by Andrew Yang and Christine Todd Whitman in their Forward Party, she said.

“It’s not about me winning. It’s about educating the electorate, on election reform, on closed primaries, on ballot access, on gerrymandering, on all the things that basically ensure that incumbents get back into office 95% of time. And in the case of Norwalk, its single party rule,” she said.

Miressi is “too far right,” she said. “That’s the problem. And we suffer locally because of some of the struggles of the Republican Party, being too far to the right, leaves us with single party rule. And that’s just as dangerous, quite frankly.”

More people are looking toward a third party, she said.

She said she thought a Forward Party survey reported “43% of Americans are dissatisfied with the two major parties, up from somewhere in the 30 or 40%. But up from like 6% in the 90s.”

In August, Pew Research Center reported extensive survey results. “Nearly four-in-ten (39%) say the statement ‘I wish there were more political parties to choose from in this country’ describes their views extremely (21%) or very well (17%),” Pew stated. “… The share who say that none of the candidates represents their views has increased from 47% in 2018 to 54% now among those ages 18 to 29, and from 43% to 52% among those ages 30 to 49. There have been similar increases among older Americans (36% today vs. 29% in 2018 for those ages 50 to 64, and 27% now vs. 22% then for those 65 and older).”

A 2015 Gallup poll reported that Americans were more likely than “at any other time in recent history to avoid choosing either the Republican or the Democrat label when asked to identify their political identification, with 43% instead now choosing the label ‘independent.’”

Norwalk Republican Town Committee Chairman Fred Wilms responded in an email, “Every time I read one poll that says one thing, there is another poll that says something different. Our two-party system remains very vibrant. People have been hoping for or predicting its demise for over 200 years – to no effect. That is because both parties are very good at adapting to changing circumstances. In my experience most unaffiliated voters have tendencies towards one party or the other.”

Norwalk Democratic Town Committee Chairwoman Eloisa Melendez wrote:

“I can’t speak to voter opinion on a national level (although the polls I saw showed closer to 25% interested in 3rd parties not 40%). What I can say is that Lisa has run citywide three times in previous elections. Once as a Republican in 2019 (where she did the best) and twice as an independent (where she only received 6.5% of the vote in her last citywide campaign). Norwalk voters have consistently selected Democrats, at all levels of government by an overwhelming majority in the last few elections. I believe this indicates they are satisfied with the high quality, smart, experienced candidates we have put forward.

“The situation with Senator Duff is no different. He is a fifth generation Norwalker, who graduated from the Norwalk Public Schools, is a very visible presence in our community who has brought back over $300 million in funding in just the last two years alone. He is currently the Senate Majority Leader, one of the most prominent and influential positions in State government. The Norwalk Democratic Party is proud to support him as our senator, neighbor and friend.”

Brinton was Independents for Norwalk’s only Council at Large candidate last year and came in last. Her four Independent Board of Education candidates, also running city-wide, got more votes than she did.

She ran for Mayor in 2017 as an independent and in 2019 as an unaffiliated voter endorsed by Republicans. Incumbent Democratic Mayor Harry Rilling won reelection each time, with roughly the same 55-56% of the vote.

“Most other towns have provisions in their charter for what we call minority party representation,” Brinton said. Norwalk couldn’t do it in-district but both the Board of Education and the Common Council could be required to have minority party representation in its at large seats.

“You can see what’s happened in Norwalk over the course of a decade of not having any real opposition or any voice,” she said.

As for Duff, he’s “done a lot for school construction projects, but he hasn’t done much for educational cost sharing,” Brinton said.

The ECS formula was revamped as part of the 2017-19 State budget. It now features a Base Aid Ratio, which uses two elements to calculate a town’s ability to fund its public schools: a property wealth factor and an income wealth factor, according to the Connecticut School Finance Project. The property wealth factor counts for 70 percent in determining a town’s Base Aid Ratio, while the income wealth factor counts for 30 percent. The budget phased in the ECS changes over 10 years, so there’s an increase yearly for Norwalk.

Norwalk’s ECS grant for 2022-23 is $536,987 higher than its grant for 2021-22, according to the School & State Finance Project.

Duff recently secured a 60% State reimbursement rate for all school construction projects in Norwalk and Stamford, for 25 years. In 2020, the legislature approved an 80% reimbursement for a maximum $189 million cost for a new Norwalk High School. Then in May, another $50 million was approved with a 50% reimbursement rate for construction of a new pool facility.

Brinton referred to “funding for schools and bricks and mortar that enriches developers” and said, “Getting money for school construction like Norwalk high versus getting school dollars for reading, writing and arithmetic is unacceptable.”

Duff did not respond to an email asking for a response.

Miressi, meanwhile, said his campaign is going well.

“The energy is palpable. People’s wallets are hurting, people’s spirits are hurting. So they’re inquisitive about who is standing up to the trickle down tyranny we’re seeing in Hartford,” he said.

There’s “one subset of people who get taxed over and over again,” and small businesses were shut down during the pandemic, he said. Health insurance premiums will go up and “all these little things add up, and they create an economic climate of fear.”

“When you look around, there is a what I call a visceral feeling that people have that just something is wrong,” he said. “They see things development going on in the community that they’re not they didn’t necessarily vote for denote don’t know what it’s for. They see traffic continuing to grow. They see crime rising, and it’s all coming down from all angles. And it’s coming down from Hartford because we have gotten away from the people having representative government.”

In early June, Miressi checked a box saying he is “exempt from forming a candidate committee” because he was funding his own campaign and did not intend to seek contributions. The form indicated that he didn’t intend to spend more than $1,000.

On Sept. 7, Miressi reversed that course, filing an amended form saying he is forming a candidate committee and appointing Stephen Hill of Milford as his treasurer. On Sept. 26, he filed paperwork to certify that he is not seeking Citizens Election Program funding, which would require raising $17,300 in donations from at least 300 district residents in amounts between $5 and $290.

“Dan came upon the endorsement to run for the 25th District State Senate seat following a tumultuous time in which he was simply trying to find his way,” his website states. “Dejected and disenfranchised on his parents’ couch, he felt that the policies enacted in the notoriously Blue Connecticut was less a helping hand and more a barrier for individual such as himself in the working class to have the autonomy and agency to be able to provide for himself, his family, have a home and live the American Dream.”

It continues, “Admittedly, Dan made decisions out of emotion and desperation that were lessons to turn him into the man he is today. Poised with the confidence to make a difference in the district so that young adults like himself don’t have to go through what he went through, he is taking it to Bob Duff, the Establishment, and the CTDems in Hartford and he won’t go down without a fight.”

The League of Women Voters of Norwalk is holding a District 25 debate Oct. 17 in the City Hall Community Room. The event will begin at 7 p.m. with a debate between District 143 State Representative candidates Nicole Hampton (R) and Dominique Johnson (D) and conclude at 9 p.m.

Miressi said, “I hope everyone shows up and tunes in and, you know, the people of Norwalk deserve to have a real debate, a real election and real choice.”

The League of Women Voters of Norwalk is also holding a District 137 debate Oct. 24 at Cornerstone Church at 718 West Ave. Republican candidate Luis Estrella and Democratic candidate Kadeem Roberts will face off at 7 p.m. Free parking is available in the Eagles parking lot, across the street on Mott Avenue.

