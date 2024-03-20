Broadway star Robin de Jesus comes home to Norwalk

Broadway star Robin de Jesús will present a personal musical memoire in his cabaret show Getting Started at 8 p.m. on Saturday March 23 at Music Theater of Connecticut, 509 Westport Avenue in Norwalk. A native Norwalker, de Jesus received Tony Award nominations for his performances in The Boys in the Band, In the Heights, and La Cage Aux Folles. Other Broadway appearances were roles in Rent and Wicked, and his TV credits include Hulu’s Welcome to Chippendales and Netflix’s adaptation of Tick, Tick…Boom!

Tickets cost $65 including fees. Get them online at http://www.musictheatreofct.com/getting-started) or by phone at (203) 454-3883.

Music Theater of Connecticut and MTC Mainstage are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has staged 37 seasons of musicals since being founded by directors Kevin Connors and Jim Schilling in 1987. Their state-of-the-art black box theatre is augmented by scenery and costume design shops, rehearsal studios, and a decorous lobby.

According to a news release, several MTC productions were subsequently staged in New York and other regional venues. The company received a Connecticut State Legislative Citation for having earned Connecticut Critics’ Circle’s highest honor: the Tom Killen Memorial Award for Outstanding Contribution to Connecticut Professional Theatre.

MTC’s website is at www.musictheatreofct.com.