Buddhism; Youth do well at rowing competition; Theater camp

Freethinkers discuss Buddhism

The differences and commonalities shared by Buddhism and secular humanism will be probed by Zen Buddhist Monk Shim Bo, when Humanists and Freethinkers of Fairfield County (HFFC) convene at Sherwood Island State Park Covered Pavilion (I-95 exit 18 in Westport) from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. on Monday June 13, according to a news release. Shim Bo is Abbot and Spiritual Director of White Lotus Haven Zen of Connecticut. He will speak about Buddha, engage in a dialogue, and lead a brief introductory Zen meditation. Public attendance is welcome; register at Buddhist meditation and humanism, Mon, Jun 13, 2022, 5:30 p.m.| Meetup. A video of the meeting will be recorded and posted later at Home | Humanists and Freethinkers of Fairfield County (hffcct.org)

Admission is free. Out-of-state residents pay a $7 parking fee at Sherwood Island after 4 p.m.

There’s a snack bar, but alcoholic beverages aren’t allowed in the park.

The Buddhist-Humanist connection is explored at Humanist Common Ground: Buddhism – American Humanist Association.

Rowing

Norwalk River Rowing Association (NRRA) reports a stellar showing at the 2022 U.S. Rowing Northeast Youth Championships held recently in 90-degree heat on the Merrimack River in Lowell, Mass. Comprised of 60 rowers from 10 schools, NRRA reached the finals in 13 of the 19 events they entered and won medals in five. The medalists, who will compete in the upcoming Youth National Championship in Florida, are Norwalker Ella Trudeau (Laurelton Hall) and Wiltonite Faith Anderson (Wilton High) who won Gold medals in the women’s U17 2x, and Wiltonites Samar Rokkam, Connor Wetzel, and Dillon Bhutani (Wilton HS), Austin Stanise (King School) and Westonite Robbie Redpath (Weston HS) who won Bronze in the Men’s U17.

Also deserving recognition are Steve Quagliano, Head of Coaching; Martin Villanueva, Girls Coach; Kyle Saraceno, Boys Coach; and Vinny Houston, Novice Coach.

Theater camp

CampWCP, Westport Country Playhouse’s four-week theater camp for middle school students (6th through 8th grade) is accepting registrants. Theater experience is not required. Now in its second year, the program runs 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 27 through July 22, culminating with the presentation of an original camper-created play on Saturday July 23. Graduating campers will get a bound copy of their play.

According to a news release, workshops conducted by Playhouse staff and invited guests will teach acting techniques, playwriting, and student activism. The camp’s overseer is Jenny Nelson, associate artistic director of New Haven’s Collective Consciousness Theatre. A Tony Teaching Award of Excellence nominee, Nelson has taught at City College of New York, and has worked at Long Wharf, Shubert, and Yale Repertory Theatres. She said “We hope that CampWCP empowers young artists to activate their creative voice — so that they can ignite social change for their community and beyond.”

Cost is $900. Scholarships and payment plans are said to be available “to ensure that all young artists have equal access.” Registration is here. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination is required of all campers. For more info, email [email protected].

CampWCP is sponsored by Aquarion Water Company, with scholarship support from Linda Rost. The camp is licensed by the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood.