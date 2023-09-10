Quantcast

Bus tour to review Norwalk’s vintage factory building’s reuses

By


Clocktower Close, formerly the American Hat Company, on Grand Street. (Contributed)

Climb aboard Norwalk Preservation Trust’s Tenth Living History Bus Tour to see how adaptive reuse has made the city’s remaining historical factory buildings amenable to present day needs.  Formerly the manufacturing venues for a wide array of products (notably hats, textiles, pottery and apparel), these archaic structures now house residences, community spaces, and new businesses.

According to a news release, the tour is set for 12:30 until 4:30 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 15., departing from Spacecat Brewing Company, 57 Chestnut Street in SoNo.  Find more info and get your tickets at Made in Norwalk: Our Industrial Past Reborn | Norwalk Preservation Trust.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

‘Confidentiality’ prompts concern in attempt to get 1TD water usage data

Read More

Norwalk High School project still within $239M budget, manager says

Nathan Hale AC project complete, but what of other schools?

Creating Affordable Home Ownership: Ideas from Southwest Connecticut

State closes fence opening over Merritt Parkway

Advertisement


Recent Comments