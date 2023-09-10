Bus tour to review Norwalk’s vintage factory building’s reuses

Clocktower Close, formerly the American Hat Company, on Grand Street. (Contributed)

Climb aboard Norwalk Preservation Trust’s Tenth Living History Bus Tour to see how adaptive reuse has made the city’s remaining historical factory buildings amenable to present day needs. Formerly the manufacturing venues for a wide array of products (notably hats, textiles, pottery and apparel), these archaic structures now house residences, community spaces, and new businesses.

According to a news release, the tour is set for 12:30 until 4:30 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 15., departing from Spacecat Brewing Company, 57 Chestnut Street in SoNo. Find more info and get your tickets at Made in Norwalk: Our Industrial Past Reborn | Norwalk Preservation Trust.