Business students compete in a “Shark Tank” style competition

Looking for something to do after next Thursday’s NancyOnNorwalk gathering at The Norwalk Art Space?

Consider this:

Five teams of Fairfield University Dolan Business School students will vie for $30,000 worth of showcase seed grants in a “Shark Tank” style competition judged by a Dolan alumni panel.

Hosted by Microsoft Teams Product Manager/Independent Online Mentor Mariana Antaya ’23, the event is planned for 7 p.m. on Thursday April 25 at Quick Center for the Arts, located on McInnes Road, Fairfield. According to a news release, it’s free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30.

THE TEAMS:

“Financially”

collaborative financial education startup app for users at all levels

“Misfits of the Sea”

innovative sport fishing lure design process

“Wave Creations”

beach-inspired lifestyle brand

“Pathway Pro”

career readiness tool for higher education students

“Higher Skills”

SaaS platform generating personalized career insights based on analysis of the user

THE JUDGES:

Joseph R. (Joe) Bronson ’70, CEO at operational and financial consultancy The Bronson Group LLC

Chris Hillock ’00, portfolio development leader at Dell Technologies Capital

Jamie Ramerini ’13, CEO at management consultancy COMPEL CEOs

Mindee Blanco P’24, CEO/co-founder of wealth manager Barnum Financial Group

Thomas M. Scalera ’93, CEO at liability consolidator Delticus Group; Former EVP/CFO at specialty component maker ITT Inc.

THE PRIZES:

$12,500 for the top team

$7,500 for runner up

$5,000 for third place

$2,500 for honorable mentions (2)

StartUp Program Director Chris Huntley, PhD. said “This year we have a fun cohort of students and ideas to work with. The students come from all graduation years and most participants are not business majors. The companies range from financial services to skills training to consumer goods. What makes it special for me is that I have no idea which teams are going to get the biggest checks. Like everybody else, I will have to wait until April 25.”