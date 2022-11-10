Calling on elected leaders to heal the nation, congratulating Himes

The voters have spoken here in the 4th Congressional District and I congratulate Jim Himes on a successful re-election.

I’m deeply grateful to my family and everyone who invested time, energy and funding in my campaign and to my talented, passionate team who believed deeply in our mission. We may not have won this race but our winning comes from the incredible people we’ve met and the thoughts, ideas and stories we’ve shared. I’ve listened. I see you.

For any successful candidate, winning comes with great responsibility not only to those who voted for you but also to those who didn’t. The best leaders reflect on what isn’t working for the voters they lost and try to do better. Democracy isn’t simply about serving the winning majority…it’s about re-balancing after the election so that everyone benefits from the decisions and outcomes of those who have earned the privilege to lead.

Our nation remains more divided than ever. I’m calling on our newly elected/re-elected leaders to bridge the political divide to help heal our nation. We need you to make America safer and more affordable; to partner with parents to ensure our children get the education they deserve; to make legal immigration a priority; to protect our environment while accepting that energy must remain affordable for families and businesses and to recognize that a strong Democracy requires a free and unbiased media, valuing different perspectives and showing up for everyone you serve.

Jayme Stevenson

2022 Republican candidate for the 4th Congressional District