Cameron presentation; NPD crackdown

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements:

On Zoom : ‘Will Metro-North survive and come back after COVID?’

: ‘Will Metro-North survive and come back after COVID?’ Click it or Ticket enforcement coming

or Ticket enforcement coming NPD advertises tip info

A virtual conversation about transportation

Connecticut’s transportation woes will be examined in a Zoom presentation titled “Off the Rails: Connecticut’s Transportation Future Post-COVID” offered by veteran columnist and former CT Metro-North Commuter Council Chairman Jim Cameron 7-8 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 17, according to a press release. Pondering whether riders will ever return to commuter trains, Cameron will delve into rail and highway funding issues along with the impact of work-from-home trends on the state’s economy.

Registration is required here. Contact phone is (203) 351 8292

Wear your seatbelt

Thanksgiving week Nov. 26-Dec. 3 is “Click it or Ticket” time, with police on the lookout for unbuckled vehicle occupants, according to a press release from the Norwalk Police Department. NPD will take part in this statewide seatbelt enforcement initiative, issuing citations to drivers and passengers whose belts aren’t fastened.

NPD reminder

Norwalk Police Department issued these reminders concerning tips: