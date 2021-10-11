Candidate forums – and a debate – scheduled
NORWALK, Conn. — Debates and public forums have been scheduled so the public can learn about this year’s candidates for Norwalk offices.
The League of Women Voters will hold its Mayoral and Common Council candidate forums during the week of Oct. 18, on Zoom. Norwalk ACTS has scheduled a Board of Education candidate forum for Oct. 27 at Brien McMahon High School, where Center for Global Studies students will ask the questions. And the Greater Norwalk Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its usual Mayoral debate for Oct. 26 on Zoom.
The LWV schedule:
- Mayoral forum: 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18
- Common Council at-large, 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18
- Common Council District A, 7 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 20
- Common Council District C, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20
- Common Council District D, 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct 21
- Common Council District E, 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct 21
You can register for the Zoom forums here. Submit questions in advance to: [email protected]
The Chamber event is at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 26 and will be moderated by Kristin Okesson, Senior Vice President of Connoisseur Media. Tickets are $20 or $75 for a “table,” a company or organization of five people.
The Norwalk ACTS BoE forum runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. To register for the event, visit eventbrite.
The candidates are:
Mayor
- Harry Rilling, Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent)
- Jonathan Riddle, Republican
Town Clerk
- Rick McQuaid, Republican incumbent, cross-endorsed by Democrats
Board of Education at large
(Four seats available)
- Colin Hosten, Democrat, Working Families Party(incumbent)
- Kara Baekey, Democrat, Working Families Party
- Sheri McCready Brown, Democrat, Working Families Party
- Janine Randolph, Democrat, Working Families Party
- Shirley Mosby, Independents for Norwalk
- Alex Kemeny, Independents for Norwalk
- Jody Sattler, Independents for Norwalk
- Katherine (Price) Snedaker, Independents for Norwalk
Common Council at large
(Five seats available)
- Barbara Smyth, Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent)
- Greg Burnett, Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent)
- Dominique Johnson, Democrat (incumbent)
- Josh Goldstein, Democrat, Working Families Party
- Nora Niedzielski-Eichner, Democrat, Working Families Party
- Enrique Santiago, Republican
- Richard Bonenfant, Republican
- Matthew Merluzzi, Republican
- Lisa Brinton, Independents for Norwalk
Council District A
(Two seats available)
- David Heuvelman, Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent)
- Nicol Ayers, Democrat
- Luis Estrella, Republican
- Cheryl Kemeny, Republican
- Chris Morales, Independents for Norwalk
Council District B
(Two seats available)
- Darlene Young, Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent)
- Diana Révolus, Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent)
Council District C
(Two seats available)
- Jenn McMurrer, Democrat
- John Kydes, Democrat (incumbent)
- Read Auerbach, Republican
- Scott Goodwin, Independents for Norwalk
Council District D
(Two seats available)
- Tom Keegan, Republican (incumbent)
- Diane Jellerette, Democrat, Working Families Party
- Heidi Alterman, Democrat, Working Families Party
- Heather Dunn, Independents for Norwalk
Council District E
(Two seats available)
- Lisa Shanahan, Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent)
- Tom Livingston, Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent)
- Andrew Anello, Republican
- Heather Schneider, Independents for Norwalk
First Taxing District Commissioner
- Elsa Peterson Obuchowski (incumbent)
- Karen Doyle Lyons, Republican
First Taxing District Treasurer
- Rosa Murray, Democrat (incumbent)
- John Miller, Republican
Second Taxing District Commissioner
- Sandra Stokes, Democrat (incumbent)
- Mary Mann, Democrat (incumbent)
Second Taxing District Treasurer
- Darlene Young, Democrat (incumbent)
Third Taxing District Commissioner
- Johnnie Mae Weldon, Democrat (incumbent)
- Suzanne Buffone, Republican
Third Taxing District Treasurer
- Read Auerbach, Republican (incumbent)
Sixth Taxing District Commissioner
- Priscilla Feral, Democrat
- Andy Meyerson, Independents for Norwalk
Sixth Taxing District Treasurer
- Gilbert Kernan, Republican
Selectman
- Andy Garfunkel, Democrat (incumbent)
- Samuel Pride, Democrat (incumbent)
- Shannon O’Toole Giandurco, Republican
- Kathryn Martino, Republican
- Denise Chicatell Brown, Independents for Norwalk
- Jo Bennett, Independents for Norwalk
City Sheriff
- Bobby Burgess, Democrat (incumbent)
- Ron Paladino, Republican
- Joe Maddafari, Independents for Norwalk
Constable
(Seven seats available)
- Ernie Dumas, Democrat (incumbent)
- Jalin Sead, Democrat (incumbent)
- Beth Siegelbaum, Democrat
- Johnnie Mae Weldon, Democrat (incumbent)
- Ray Cooke, Republican (incumbent)
- Peter Bondi, Republican (incumbent)
- John Romano, Republican (incumbent)
- Frank Mauro, Republican (incumbent)
- Erik Anderson, Independents for Norwalk
- Jeff Rollings, Independents for Norwalk
City Treasurer
- Joe Tamburri, Democrat (incumbent)
- Jerry Petrini, Republican