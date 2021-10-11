Candidate forums – and a debate – scheduled

NORWALK, Conn. — Debates and public forums have been scheduled so the public can learn about this year’s candidates for Norwalk offices.

The League of Women Voters will hold its Mayoral and Common Council candidate forums during the week of Oct. 18, on Zoom. Norwalk ACTS has scheduled a Board of Education candidate forum for Oct. 27 at Brien McMahon High School, where Center for Global Studies students will ask the questions. And the Greater Norwalk Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its usual Mayoral debate for Oct. 26 on Zoom.

The LWV schedule:

Mayoral forum: 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18

Common Council at-large, 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18

Common Council District A, 7 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 20

Common Council District C, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20

Common Council District D, 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct 21

Common Council District E, 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct 21

You can register for the Zoom forums here. Submit questions in advance to: [email protected]

The Chamber event is at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 26 and will be moderated by Kristin Okesson, Senior Vice President of Connoisseur Media. Tickets are $20 or $75 for a “table,” a company or organization of five people.

The Norwalk ACTS BoE forum runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. To register for the event, visit eventbrite.

The candidates are:

Mayor

Harry Rilling , Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent)

, Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent) Jonathan Riddle, Republican

Town Clerk

Rick McQuaid, Republican incumbent, cross-endorsed by Democrats

Board of Education at large

(Four seats available)

Colin Hosten , Democrat, Working Families Party(incumbent)

, Democrat, Working Families Party(incumbent) Kara Baekey , Democrat, Working Families Party

, Democrat, Working Families Party Sheri McCready Brown , Democrat, Working Families Party

, Democrat, Working Families Party Janine Randolph , Democrat, Working Families Party

, Democrat, Working Families Party Shirley Mosby , Independents for Norwalk

, Independents for Norwalk Alex Kemeny , Independents for Norwalk

, Independents for Norwalk Jody Sattler , Independents for Norwalk

, Independents for Norwalk Katherine (Price) Snedaker, Independents for Norwalk

Common Council at large

(Five seats available)

Barbara Smyth , Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent)

, Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent) Greg Burnett , Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent)

, Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent) Dominique Johnson , Democrat (incumbent)

, Democrat (incumbent) Josh Goldstein , Democrat, Working Families Party

, Democrat, Working Families Party Nora Niedzielski-Eichner , Democrat, Working Families Party

, Democrat, Working Families Party Enrique Santiago , Republican

, Republican Richard Bonenfant , Republican

, Republican Matthew Merluzzi , Republican

, Republican Lisa Brinton, Independents for Norwalk

Council District A

(Two seats available)

David Heuvelman , Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent)

, Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent) Nicol Ayers , Democrat

, Democrat Luis Estrella , Republican

, Republican Cheryl Kemeny , Republican

, Republican Chris Morales, Independents for Norwalk

Council District B

(Two seats available)

Darlene Young , Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent)

, Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent) Diana Révolus, Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent)

Council District C

(Two seats available)

Jenn McMurrer , Democrat

, Democrat John Kydes , Democrat (incumbent)

, Democrat (incumbent) Read Auerbach , Republican

, Republican Scott Goodwin, Independents for Norwalk

Council District D

(Two seats available)

Tom Keegan , Republican (incumbent)

, Republican (incumbent) Diane Jellerette , Democrat, Working Families Party

, Democrat, Working Families Party Heidi Alterman , Democrat, Working Families Party

, Democrat, Working Families Party Heather Dunn, Independents for Norwalk

Council District E

(Two seats available)

Lisa Shanahan , Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent)

, Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent) Tom Livingston , Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent)

, Democrat, Working Families Party (incumbent) Andrew Anello , Republican

, Republican Heather Schneider, Independents for Norwalk

First Taxing District Commissioner

Elsa Peterson Obuchowski (incumbent)

(incumbent) Karen Doyle Lyons, Republican

First Taxing District Treasurer

Rosa Murray , Democrat (incumbent)

, Democrat (incumbent) John Miller, Republican

Second Taxing District Commissioner

Sandra Stokes , Democrat (incumbent)

, Democrat (incumbent) Mary Mann, Democrat (incumbent)

Second Taxing District Treasurer

Darlene Young, Democrat (incumbent)

Third Taxing District Commissioner

Johnnie Mae Weldon , Democrat (incumbent)

, Democrat (incumbent) Suzanne Buffone, Republican

Third Taxing District Treasurer

Read Auerbach, Republican (incumbent)

Sixth Taxing District Commissioner

Priscilla Feral , Democrat

, Democrat Andy Meyerson, Independents for Norwalk

Sixth Taxing District Treasurer

Gilbert Kernan, Republican

Selectman

Andy Garfunkel , Democrat (incumbent)

, Democrat (incumbent) Samuel Pride , Democrat (incumbent)

, Democrat (incumbent) Shannon O’Toole Giandurco , Republican

, Republican Kathryn Martino , Republican

, Republican Denise Chicatell Brown , Independents for Norwalk

, Independents for Norwalk Jo Bennett, Independents for Norwalk

City Sheriff

Bobby Burgess , Democrat (incumbent)

, Democrat (incumbent) Ron Paladino , Republican

, Republican Joe Maddafari, Independents for Norwalk

Constable

(Seven seats available)

Ernie Dumas , Democrat (incumbent)

, Democrat (incumbent) Jalin Sead , Democrat (incumbent)

, Democrat (incumbent) Beth Siegelbaum , Democrat

, Democrat Johnnie Mae Weldon , Democrat (incumbent)

, Democrat (incumbent) Ray Cooke , Republican (incumbent)

, Republican (incumbent) Peter Bondi , Republican (incumbent)

, Republican (incumbent) John Romano , Republican (incumbent)

, Republican (incumbent) Frank Mauro , Republican (incumbent)

, Republican (incumbent) Erik Anderson , Independents for Norwalk

, Independents for Norwalk Jeff Rollings, Independents for Norwalk

City Treasurer