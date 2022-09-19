Cannabis; fundraiser for fire victim; Maritime Aquarium

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Virtual town hall on proposed Cannabis ordinance scheduled for Monday

on proposed Cannabis ordinance scheduled for Monday GoFundMe for fire victims

for fire victims Maritime Aquarium highlights summer family night

Cannabis a topic

Norwalk’s proposed Cannabis ordinance will be the focus of a virtual town hall scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19. It’s an opportunity for the community to hear from subject matter experts and ask questions about the proposed ordinance, which will permit the retail sale of cannabis, in advance of the Ordinance Committee’s public hearing the next day.

You can submit questions ahead of the town hall at https://forms.office.com/g/JMkVPhwQZz, and you can also submit questions during the Zoom event via the chat box.

The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87228289464?pwd=aFM5UWlrLy9MUjZLb0Z2SnhuRGVFdz09.

A news release states:

“In 2021, Connecticut legalized cannabis and the State Legislature is allowing cities and towns to choose whether or not they will permit retail sales and the cultivation of cannabis. Furthermore, if a municipality wants to limit where cannabis can be used in public, it must designate a location. If the City proceeds with no action and does not select designated locations where cannabis use is permitted, it will be legal to use it anywhere in the City. Since this is a big decision, the Common Council enacted a nine-month moratorium on cannabis sales and growth to give the City time to research the best approach using a thorough and thoughtful process. The moratorium expires in December 2022, after which the City is tasked with deciding if and where we will permit the sale, cultivation and use of cannabis. You can learn more through our FAQ at https://bit.ly/3RYZfpk.”

GoFundMe for Liz Ward

Help is desperately needed for Norwalk Toys for Tots leader Liz Ward who, along with her 2-year-old rescue dog, fell victim to a devastating house fire at her France Street apartment last Friday. The dog suffered severe smoke inhalation and is now breathing through an oxygen tube, a costly process. Ward, known to be a selfless community minded Norwalker, wasn’t home when the fire occurred. She lost everything she owned and is staying with friends. The GoFundMe link to help her through the crisis is https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-liz-and-ella-after-apartment-fire).

Maritime Aquarium family night

At the Maritime Aquarium’s recent “Summer Family Night,” excitement filled the air as youngsters and their families capped a season of fun and enlightenment that the facility had provided for over 1,200 Norwalk summer school students. The video overview of the event is below.

The summer program saw the kids undertake various marine projects and venture out on the Aquarium’s research vessel. Funding came from a $224,879 state Department of Education Innovation Grant, said to be one of the largest of the 200 such subsidies given.