Car show at the beach

Last Tuesday, Norwalk’s Coachmen Rod & Custom Club, headed by its President, Nick Giancaspro, turned the parking lot at Calf Pasture beach into a museum featuring more than 100 remodeled cars 25 years old or older.
There were, for instance:
This yellow 1934 Ford Roadster parked next to a blue Chevrolet Camaro sedan. (Paul Cantor)
And this 1948 Ford with a Lincoln front and all molded seams that in the 1950’s was referred to as a Led Sled. (Yvonne Myška Lopaur)
This 1930 Model A Ford Coup owned by Mark Weinberger next to Skip Lerow’s 1997 Corvette. (Yvonne Myška Lopaur)
And this 1930 Chevrolet Sedan. (Yvonne Myška Lopaur)
This International Tow Truck owned by Danbury Auto Body. (Yvonne Myška Lopaur)
And this Indian Motorcycle owned by Jim Anderson and much more. (Paul Cantor)
But don’t fret if you missed the show this week. It will be back at the beach again on Tuesday, Aug. 17: a bit of Americana to go with a swim and Ripka’s Beach café’s clams, oysters, and lobster rolls.
Paul Cantor