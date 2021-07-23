Car show at the beach

Last Tuesday, Norwalk’s Coachmen Rod & Custom Club, headed by its President, Nick Giancaspro, turned the parking lot at Calf Pasture beach into a museum featuring more than 100 remodeled cars 25 years old or older.

There were, for instance:

But don’t fret if you missed the show this week. It will be back at the beach again on Tuesday, Aug. 17: a bit of Americana to go with a swim and Ripka’s Beach café’s clams, oysters, and lobster rolls.

Paul Cantor