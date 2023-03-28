Carol Andreoli, 1943-2023

NORWALK, Conn. — Republican stalwart Carol Andreoli died Thursday at age 80.

“There was no one more dedicated to public service than Carol Andreoli,” former Mayor Richard Moccia said. “It was my honor to have appointed her as the first female Fire Commissioner of Norwalk and she did it with class. It was an honor to be her friend. Norwalk lost one of the good ones today.”

According to her obituary, Andreoli passed away surrounded by her family “after a courageous battle with cancer.”

“Carol worked for the First District Water Department, where she retired as Office Manager after 33 years of service,” her obituary states. “Carol ‘LOVED’ Norwalk and cared deeply for the place she called home and its residents. Throughout her life, she made time to serve in many capacities; Some of these roles include: Commissioner of the Norwalk Fire Department, Chairman of the Norwalk Library Board of Directors, member of the Republican Town Committee, Chairman of District A Republican Committee, member of the Building Committee of the Norwalk Central Fire Station, a Eucharistic Minister at St. Matthew Church, a Justice of the Peace, a member of the SNBC Auxiliary, as well as the St. Ann’s Club Auxiliary, and served as Secretary on the Board of Vantage Point Condo Association.”

She was a lifelong resident who married her high school sweetheart, Peter Andreoli, in 1963, two years after graduating from Norwalk High, it states.

“Over the course of their 59 years together, Carol and Pete raised two children, built a beautiful home, devoted themselves to their grandchildren, traveled the world, and built a community of family and friends that brought them joy every day,” the obituary states.

A visitation is scheduled for Thursday evening, followed by services Friday. For more information, click here.