Carpio continues as BoE Chairwoman; McCready-Pritchett new vice chair

Town Clerk Rick McQuaid swears in Board of Education member Diana Carpio, Tuesday in Jefferson Science Magnet School.

Norwalk’s new Board of Education lineup kicked off its two year term Tuesday by electing executive officers and approving a grant application for HVAC improvements.

Diana Carpio is continuing as Board of Education Chairwoman, winner of this year’s election to represent District C, a post she assumed a year ago. Incumbent at Large members Sheri McCready-Pritchett and Kara Nelson Baekey also got unanimous nods; McCready-Pritchett moved up from secretary to Vice Chairwoman and Baekey took on the secretary role.

Carpio is beginning a second four-year term. She said she was “very humbled” by the election and is looking forward to bringing “everybody forward in a positive direction.”

BoE member Mary Ellen Flaherty-Ludwig, who won election to represent District E after being appointed to replace the late Mike Barbis nearly two years ago, nominated McCready-Pritchett for Vice Chair, calling her a “strong strategic thinker” who has leadership experience as a former Board of Estimate and Taxation (BET) member. She also noted that McCready-Pritchett’s father served on the Common Council for years.

New BoE member Ashley Gulyas (D-District D) nominated Baekey, saying she’d met the incumbent on the campaign trail. Given Baekey’s experience with Moms Demand Action, her community service predates her BoE run, and as a member of the BoE security task force and the Finance Committee, she has “gained even more valuable experience with a wealth of experience budgetary knowledge and passion for students, teachers and the community.”

Pre-election, Godfrey Azima served as Vice Chair. He did not run for reelection.

The grant application to improve indoor air quality is due next month, Carpio said. Five schools are listed in the application: Brien McMahon High School, Naramake Elementary, Marvin Elementary, Brookside Elementary and Silvermine Elementary.