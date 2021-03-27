Carver Center gym named, Humanists study climate change, Maritime Aquarium needs you

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements:

The Whitcomb Gym

Norwalk icon Richard Whitcomb’s name will emblazon the refurbished Carver Community Center gymnasium. A press release called the facility “the most vital community center space, where events ranging from basketball tournaments to career fairs and even memorial services have met the many needs of Norwalk youth and families.”

The gym’s online naming ceremony was attended by State Rep. Terrie Wood, Mayor Harry Rilling, many Carver personnel, State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, and some 100 friends.

Whitcomb, a former athletic director and football coach, rose to become St. Luke’s School Headmaster, and then was named Headmaster Emeritus after retiring in 2002. He has raised funds to renovate the Carver Community Center, founded a St. Luke’s scholarship fund for economically challenged students, and formed Carver’s Strategic Planning Group. In 2013, Whitcomb received Carver’s 75th anniversary Lifetime Achievement Award.

At the gym’s naming ceremony, Rilling recited the City’s proclamation, after which numerous speakers praised Whitcomb, and a video bearing family and friends’ testimonials was played.

A Carver Center press release stated that “Carver’s mission is to close opportunity gaps for all children and to ensure they graduate high school on time and ready for college and careers. Carver serves students before and after school and during the summer, in 17 K-12 Norwalk Public Schools, Side By Side Charter School, the Carver Community Center, and the Classical Studies Magnet Academy in Bridgeport.”

Climate change presentation scheduled

“What Climate Change Means for Connecticut” will be the topic of a free online presentation by Connecticut Institute for Resilience and Climate Adaptation (CIRCA) Assistant Research Director Yaprak Onat, Ph.D at 7 p.m. Monday, April 12, according to a press release from sponsor Humanists and Freethinkers of Fairfield County hffcct.org.

Dr. Onat will discuss how regional, state and local partners are working to lessen coastal communities’ flood, heat, and wind risk via watershed-focused planning and transit-centered community development.

Registration for this free event is at bit.ly/hffcCIRCA

CIRCA is based at the University of Connecticut Avery Point Campus in Groton. Their site is https://circa.uconn.edu

Volunteer at the Maritime Aquarium

A training course to become a Volunteer Gallery Ambassador at The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk will take place in April, according to a press release. Gallery Ambassadors are stationed at the Aquarium’s exhibits, where they engage with guests and provide information. Prior knowledge about marine animals isn’t necessary to take the course, but you must be at least 15 years old. The application is at www.maritimeaquarium.org/volunteer.

Signup deadline is Monday April 5. Virtual interviews will be on Friday April 9 and Monday April 12.

Candidates chosen will be required to complete an online training course, and attend four evening workshops: Monday April 19 (virtual), Wednesday April 21 (in person), Monday April 26 (in person), and Wednesday April 28 (virtual). There is a $50 fee for training materials and uniforms.

Volunteers must work at least 100 total hours, at four hours per week for weekday staffers and four hours per month for weekend staff. Recommendation letters and award forms will be signed when the 100 hours have been completed. Volunteers get discounts in the Aquarium Gift Shop, Cascade Café, 4D Theater, and on various programs.

In 2020, Aquarium volunteers accounted for 23,565 hours of service.

The Aquarium, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit institution, is fully open with COVID protocols in effect: masks required for everyone over age 2, reduced capacity, enhanced cleanings, and one-way flow through the galleries.