Catalytic converter thieves strike East Norwalk, Norwalk Hospital

NORWALK, Conn. — Eight catalytic converters were reported stolen off cars in Norwalk Wednesday afternoon, police said, with all the thefts occurring in active parking lots.

One of the incidents resulted in a confrontation between a woman walking toward her targeted vehicle and the perpetrators, with them attempting to strike her with their getaway car as they were fleeing the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts on East Avenue, she told police.

Norwalk Police Public Information Officer Lt. Joseph Dinho provided this list of the thefts with reported times:

12:47 p.m. – 596 Westport Ave.

– 596 Westport Ave. 1:04 p.m. – 196 East Ave.

– 196 East Ave. 1:34 p.m. – City Hall, East Avenue

– City Hall, East Avenue 2:12 p.m. – 100 Westport Ave., Stew Leonards

– 100 Westport Ave., Stew Leonards 2:17 p.m. – 69 East Ave.

– 69 East Ave. 2:43 p.m. – Norwalk High School, County Street

– Norwalk High School, County Street 3:09 p.m. – Norwalk Hospital, Maple Street

– Norwalk Hospital, Maple Street 3:27 p.m. – Westport Avenue

In the East Norwalk incidents, witness reports and video obtained by police indicate the thieves were traveling in a tan colored older Lexus, with a sunroof and black-colored trunk; Connecticut license plate 404FDJ.

Dinho said the suspects wore masks.

At Norwalk Hospital, a witness told police a black BMW sedan, Connecticut license plate BB47451, arrived and parked next to another vehicle. The witness observed two occupants wearing face masks exit the BMW and then use jacks and a portable power tool to cut the catalytic converter off the adjacent vehicle.

Dinho said five of the thefts were from Hondas and three from Toyotas. He said police do not know where the thieves are taking the converters, which contain valuable precious metals, such as platinum, palladium and rhodium.

“It’s nationwide, the FBI’s involved in the investigations,” Dinho said of the thefts.

As described in Wikipedia, catalytic converters serve as an exhaust-emission control device that converts toxic gases produced by an internal combustion engine into less-toxic pollutants.

Thieves typically use a handheld, battery-powered reciprocating saw to cut them off a car, which can be done in as little as a minute.

According to the RepairPal website, the average cost to replace a catalytic converter is around $2,000.