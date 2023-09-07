Quantcast

CCP offers colorful art exhibit

A kaleidoscopic array of wildly colorful prints brought to Norwalk from all corners of the U.S. will comprise “Visible Rhythms: Pattern and Color” at The Center for Contemporary Printmaking’s Grace Ross Shanley Gallery, from Sunday Sep. 10 through Sunday Oct. 29.  Admission is free. The free opening reception is planned for Sep. 10 from 2 until 4 p.m.

A news release promises such stylistic elements as collage, cut-outs, pearlescent inks, and overlapping layers of color.  Artists include Polly Apfelbaum, Rodney Carswell, Evan Colbert, Jeffrey Gibson (the U.S. representative at the 2024 Venice Biennale), Takuji Hamanaka, Xylor Jane, Sol LeWitt, Terry Maker, Clark Richert, Barbara Takenaga, James Turrell, and Stephen Westfall.

Exhibit hours are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and  noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday.   The gallery is located in Mathews Park, 299 West Ave., Norwalk.

More details are at Exhibition – Visible RhythmsCenter for Contemporary Printmaking (contemprints.org).

