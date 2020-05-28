Cece battles East Norwalk TOD plan, claims community ‘mistrust’

NORWALK, Conn. — Development guidelines being formulated by the Planning and Zoning Department may result in 1,200 to 1,500 new apartments in East Norwalk, according to Diane Cece.

Cece is engaging in “scare tactics,” according to Third Taxing District Commissioner Pam Parkington.

Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin said experience shows that things don’t move that fast and, “I don’t think this will immediately translate to the entire area being redeveloped.”

Cece’s sharp, relentless criticisms came during the May 18 East Norwalk Transit Oriented Development Oversight Committee meeting, where she represents the East Norwalk Neighborhood Association. The TOD plan has been percolating for months and should be up for a public hearing soon, but Cece said ENNA has serious concerns.

“Some key components in it are seen by the residents and the (ENNA) Board as a complete disconnect between the feedback of the community,” Cece said.

“I was on all those public hearings and, Diane, I had a different perception of the residents, to be honest,” Norwalk Senior Civil Engineer Vanessa Valadares said. “I think that in the beginning there were a few things that actually they did want to be improved. And I think that we are trying to definitely meet that. One thing that is very important to understand is that if we don’t have some kind of development coming to the area, we’re not going to be able to get improvements that the residence want.”

‘Every sentence’ called questionable

The East Avenue TOD study began a year ago, funded by a State grant and aided by the Boston-based urban design firm Harriman as a hired consultant. Its goal is to guide responsible growth in the area surrounding the East Avenue rail station, fostering economic growth via a “vibrant, walkable mixed-use village center.” The first community forum was held in November.

A plan has been drafted but is not public yet because consultants are working their way through the Committee’s comments, Emily Keyes Innes of The Cecil Group told Cece at the May 18 meeting.

The ENNA Board has seen the draft, Cece said, dominating the two-hour-long meeting with prosecutorial pushback she said was on behalf of the Board and area residents. Commentary revolved around a 13-page document detailing ENNA feedback.

“Almost every sentence in (the draft), we had some question on either ‘where did it come from?’ or ‘how can you possibly be interpreted that way?’ Or ‘how does the plan support it?’” Cece said.

Start with the first sentence, which claims that “East Norwalk offers an enticing quality of life, particularly for families and commuters,” she said.

“We have been facing an eroding quality of life in East Norwalk,” Cece said.

“This is not my personal opinion,” she said. “This is the opinion of the community, the feedback from the Board who represents the community at large and our collective experience of either being on the Board, living here, interacting with communities, our interaction with government, a whole host of things over the past 17 to 20 years, in some cases, 30 years, with our Board members and longer.”

The ENNA website does not list Board members. Cece did not reply to an email asking who’s on the Board. On Wednesday, Sarah Hunter said she’s been on the Board for 20 years, and the ENNA website will be updated this weekend with a list of Board members.

ENNA doesn’t want to erode the quality of life further with a plan that doesn’t support the current way of life or enhance, Cece said on May 18. “Hundreds and hundreds of apartments” in the half mile around the train station will erode the quality of life.

Committee member Stephanie Thomas, there on behalf of the Zoning Commission, said she wasn’t clear what ENNA wanted.

“Are you saying that ‘we want no TOD development at all’ and ‘keep things status quo’? Because if that’s not what’s being said, I think I agree with Vanessa, we went through a very public process,” Thomas said. “I think we had to make some decisions about height and density. And I think that balance was struck. I mean, we basically are only allowing one story above what’s allowed currently and making some other little zoning changes here and there.”

The drafted plan would allow buildings that are 3.5 stories tall. In exchange for the extra story, developers would provide specific amenities.

Thomas said that what she really cares about is what those amenities would be.

ENNA’s goal is to share feedback from the community and to raise concerns, Cece said.

Community concern?

Early in the meeting, Common Council Planning Committee Chairman John Kydes (D-District C) had thanked Kleppin, saying all his questions had been answered.

“I’ve been talking to a lot of East Norwalk residents, you know, outside ENNA, and folks there and others. And I think I feel like a lot of the folks have really a good understanding what’s going on,” Kydes said. “…I mean, that’s not always the case. And I can say now, you know, I feel like nothing’s being done behind closed doors.”

“The number one chant from the residents here, and we’re talking about hundreds of them so I’m not quite sure who John Kydes, our district rep, here interacts with, was ‘no more apartments,’” Cece said after Kydes left.

“No more apartments” was a theme in the last Mayoral election, with challenger Lisa Brinton championing the cause and incumbent Mayor Harry Rilling supporting growth. Signs opposing apartments dotted East Norwalk roads as a TOD development was erected ahead of the TOD plan, directly adjacent to the train station, at 230 East Ave.

Rilling won every Norwalk district but Brinton came closest in C-1, which includes most of East Norwalk, winning 48.9 percent of the vote to Rilling’s 50.9 percent. That’s according to an unofficial tally done by Norwalk Democratic Registrar Stuart Wells. It might be one or two votes off, he said.

Kydes has been on the Council since 2013 and supports growth. He won handily last fall.

NancyOnNorwalk asked Kydes who he’s been talking to, who supports the TOD plan.

“In my nearly eight years as the council representative of East Norwalk it is clear to me that the vast majority of residents are not aware of the decisions being made on their behalf and how it may affect their lives. For this reason I have always made a strong effort to keep the community informed by directing them to factual information,” Kydes wrote. “I and many others of the steering committee believe that we have done a good job crafting the tools needed to expand our seaside village district north of Gregory Blvd and with it providing the community with new services.”

NoN also asked if Kydes owns property beyond his East Norwalk home, say as a landlord.

“I do not own any property other than my house and will not benefit financially or politically from supporting the east Norwalk Tod plan,” Kydes replied. “Believe it or not I just support things that I know will benefit the community I plan to live the rest of my life in.”

‘Written on ice cubes’

East Norwalkers were chiefly concerned with the Wells Fargo parcel on Cemetery Street, the St. Thomas Church property on East Avenue and the empty lot next to Interstate 95, south of Exit 16, but none of those are affected by the proposed regulations, Cece said, calling the plan a “hard sell” given the potential 1,500 apartments.

All you have to do is look at the Waypointe complex to see that development doesn’t happen overnight, Kleppin said. “It just never does. I’m sure there’s probably going to be a few applications that come in fairly quickly – I don’t think we’ve made it any secret that the folks that have the Wells Fargo parcel would like to develop that piece of property.”

It’s a huge empty parking lot that anyone would want to redevelop, he said. What’s proposed overall is “very measured, it’s not overly dense.”

Cece countered that it’s a concern that every parcel from I-95 to Mill Pond could have a 3.5 story building on it. And, “We hear it all the time. …There is a serious mistrust of the process in Norwalk.”

“We’ve gone through this at half a dozen meetings…. I don’t find it productive,” Kleppin replied.

Cece said things change after a public hearing process and in Norwalk, assurances are “written on ice cubes.” Citizens come to City Hall outraged about a plan, and it passes anyway. If people ask her if the buildings could be built taller in the future, “I have to say yes. Because that’s the honest answer.”

Thomas countered that while she’s new on the Zoning Commission, “I go into every meeting with an open mind. I am not someone who is diabolical behind the scenes and I don’t think my peers are as well.”

“You seem to have an overall belief that nothing here was written has any great meaning to it, as any support to it, or will be honored by the people who are in place at the moment or in place in the future,” Planning Commissioner Brian Baxendale said to Cece. “I mean, people questioning the future will never do anything.”

“Honestly I’m trying not to sound as frustrated as I am,” because little of ENNA’s suggestions have been put into the plan, Cece said.

“We are a Committee here,” Valadares said. “You were not the only voice there. There were other members and we as a group, we made those decisions.”

‘Need for a public process’

The 230 East Ave. plan was “widely rejected by the community,” Cece said.

“It was rejected by a lot of people, not by everybody,” Kleppin replied, calling it ancient history and “irrelevant,” along with the Walk Bridge.

Cece asked what the goal was for the East Norwalk train station, asserting that there aren’t enough seats on the trains now. She said the plan’s suggestion that the wastewater treatment plant be moved away from the waterfront would be used as a pre-authorization sometime down the road. The Gregory Boulevard thoughts aren’t well-defined, she said.

The Seaview Avenue pedestrian promenade concept looks good on paper but residents mock it, she said, asking if the City would be acquiring properties.

“I think you’re reading into that way beyond what I think any intent is,” Kleppin said. “…No one’s going to take anybody’s private property. There’s no businesses being taken, we’re using City property…. we’re going to see if there’s an extra parkland that could be incorporated into this.”

Cece criticized the public participation to date.

“I don’t think it’s fair to say everybody in East Norwalk feels the same way about this,” Kleppin said. “Maybe everybody that’s an ENNA member may. I don’t think that will be the case.”

“I’m glad you just brought that up, Steve,” Cece replied. “…There needs to be a public presentation of it in the public, where people can have a robust question and answer of the plan.”

No, not on Zoom. “It would have to be postponed until people can actually meet in person and be in the room,” she said.

The State has deadlines for completion, Kleppin replied.

Cece warned Kleppin that the Freedom of Information (FOI) Commission might get involved because, “There’s some question near now on whether or not these temporary means of communicating with the public are actually legal,” and said public information officer Tom Hennick had been consulted.

Hennick said Wednesday that the conversation with Cece centered on whether individuals could be required to identify themselves in order to attend a virtual meeting.

“I’m not sure I know the correct answer in the age of Zoom meetings,” Hennick wrote. “Since this all unfolded in March, I have had many conversations with folks, including some in Norwalk, about the conduct of Zoom or Skype type meetings, but nothing specific to the East Norwalk Transit Oriented Development Plan.”

Kleppin on May 18 defended the public meetings that were held late last year. Residents had told him they were happy and left early, he said. “Let’s be honest, some people want to talk about this till the cows come home and I don’t think we can leave it open ended….there’s always a chance for additional feedback through emails or phone calls, which other which people took advantage of and that’s this part of the process.”

ENNA BOARD FEEDBACK Staff Response

‘Fear mongering’ might ‘nix everything’

So is East Norwalk up in arms about the TOD plan? NancyOnNorwalk contacted Third Taxing District Commissioners and asked for an opinion. Only one of the three replied.

Parkington said she’s out of town and dealing with personal issues, “keeping up as much as possible via the emails chains the committee has going on.”

Cece has gained support because of the pandemic and her access to Brinton’s email list, according to Parkington. “Normally she can get 15-20 people to show up. She has been able to capture the attention of a bored, anxious community that normally would never been involved.”

No way they represent the majority of East Norwalk, she said, writing:

“Do most people in East Norwalk want big apartment buildings built here? NO. The plans don’t show that. Three and half {stories} is the height of the Pooch Motel and less than 25 Van Zant Street. You have to understand that the area that can be actually developed is small. The fail-safes that have been put in really make a Developer jump through hoops.

“There is a lot more nuances to these plans than Diane CC is portraying. As usual she is fear mongering. I had a feeling the dog and poney show she put all of through was just going to end up with her nixing everything. That’s how she rolls. She doesn’t want any change, she just wants to be in control.”

A Zoom meeting in late June

The plan should be public in two to three weeks, Kleppin said Tuesday. The Committee is meeting today, Thursday May 28, and Harriman will then make edits. “If that timeline works, we are looking at having a Zoom public information meeting at the end of June.”

Is a Zoom public hearing legal? Has he asked the State about this?

“Yes we have,” Kleppin wrote. “Obviously we did not anticipate the pandemic at the start of the process and planned on a meeting with all in attendance as would come, as we had with our 3 very well attended workshops. The Freedom of Information Commission has indicated that we have to provide the ability for the public to listen to our non-hearing meetings, which we have done. In addition, for the public hearings, like the contractor’s yard moratorium, we have allowed the public to comment and not restricted them. We will follow this when the TOD plan is up for a hearing or public meeting.”