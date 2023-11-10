Quantcast

Celebrate WWII vet Bessie this Veteran’s Day

Pictured are Bessie and Doris (Passeck) Reidell when they were stationed together in the WAVES, a photo which Bessie keeps next to her bed. (Contributed)

On June 15, 1944, just nine days after D-Day, Bessie Kempf and her best friend, Doris Passeck, joined the U.S. Navy WAVES. Bessie and Doris were first stationed in New York, and then at the U.S. Naval base in Washington, D.C. There, Bessie drove and maintained a delivery vehicle — as a senior at Norwalk High School, she had built her own car — and ushered naval officers around the D.C. area. She was particularly proud to have marched in Franklin D. Roosevelt’s funeral procession.

Bessie (Kempf) McVay was born in Darien on April 20, 1924. Her parents, John and Martha Kempf, raised her in Rowayton, eventually establishing permanent roots in Norwalk. Martha and John had three more children, Bessie’s siblings Margaret, Katherine, and John. Bessie was a town champion swimmer and enjoyed skating, softball, and basketball. She graduated Norwalk High in 1943.

Upon her discharge from the Navy, Bessie returned to Norwalk, where she worked as a quality control inspector for metal parts. On August 20, 1950, Bessie married Charles McVay, who had served in the South Pacific as a Marine in WWII, and then returned to the Marine Corps as a drill instructor during the Korean War. They raised two children, Arline McVay Lacey Conroy and Richard McVay. Bessie continued to play softball for her company until her retirement and is now an avid UCONN women’s basketball and New York Giants fan.

WWII veteran Bessie is now 99 years old. She is proud of her time in the WAVES and is living at the Notre Dame Health and Rehabilitation Center in Norwalk, the city that has been her home since her discharge from the Navy.

Bessie (Kempf) McVay. (Contributed)
Bessie Kempf. (Contributed)
(Contributed)

Comments

2 responses to “Celebrate WWII vet Bessie this Veteran’s Day”

  1. Lisa Grant

    Fabulous! Thank you for sharing Bessie’s story with us and we are grateful for her service. I wonder if she has a Quilt of Valor? I have made several and its always special to include WWII veterans since not too many around these days!

  2. Mike Mushak

    Thank you for your service Bessie, and may God bless you and your family!

    And thank you Bob for writing this beautiful tribute to a long-time local Norwalker. We need to share more of these great stories!

    I’m reminded of our mutual friend Harry Keisler, lifelong Norwalk native and World War ll veteran and member of our church St. Paul’s on the Green, who passed at age 90 in 2013.

    We “adopted” Harry in his later years as he had no family nearby, and we loved driving around town with him and hearing so many of his stories about “old Norwalk” including his taking the trolley from Wall Street to Roton Point amusement park where Bailey Beach is now, and attending wild parties in Silvermine where many famous artists and performers from NYC kept summer and weekend homes.

    Harry was so proud of his service to our country, as a US Navy chef in North Africa. After the war, he was dishonorably discharged for admitting he was gay in an interview during one of the many anti-gay purges at the time in the US military, which lasted up until 2011. He didn’t break any rules, but just admitted he was gay as he never lied.

    For his entire life, Harry was deeply hurt that his country could do that to him, denying him the veterans benefits including healthcare and GI Bill mortgage and tuition assistance he deserved.

    My husband David Westmoreland started working on restoring Harry’s discharge to “honorable” after President Obama’s 2011 repeal of the ban on gays serving in the military, a process that can take years but we were hoping Harry could see before he passed.

    Sadly Harry passed before he could see his discharge upgraded, but he did enjoy what he called “the happiest day of my life” when he rode in our old Mustang convertible in the Norwalk Memorial Day Parade at age 89 a year before he passed, with banners declaring “WW ll Veteran” on the side as the crowds cheered as he waved from the car.

    We all cried tears of joy that day, and we had never seen Harry more happy and content than in those final months before he passed.

    Happy Veterans Day to all veterans everywhere, and thank you for your service to protecting democracy and freedom in our great nation despite its many ongoing challenges!

