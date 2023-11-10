Celebrate WWII vet Bessie this Veteran’s Day

(Contributed)

Pictured are Bessie and Doris (Passeck) Reidell when they were stationed together in the WAVES, a photo which Bessie keeps next to her bed. (Contributed)

On June 15, 1944, just nine days after D-Day, Bessie Kempf and her best friend, Doris Passeck, joined the U.S. Navy WAVES. Bessie and Doris were first stationed in New York, and then at the U.S. Naval base in Washington, D.C. There, Bessie drove and maintained a delivery vehicle — as a senior at Norwalk High School, she had built her own car — and ushered naval officers around the D.C. area. She was particularly proud to have marched in Franklin D. Roosevelt’s funeral procession.

Bessie (Kempf) McVay was born in Darien on April 20, 1924. Her parents, John and Martha Kempf, raised her in Rowayton, eventually establishing permanent roots in Norwalk. Martha and John had three more children, Bessie’s siblings Margaret, Katherine, and John. Bessie was a town champion swimmer and enjoyed skating, softball, and basketball. She graduated Norwalk High in 1943.

Upon her discharge from the Navy, Bessie returned to Norwalk, where she worked as a quality control inspector for metal parts. On August 20, 1950, Bessie married Charles McVay, who had served in the South Pacific as a Marine in WWII, and then returned to the Marine Corps as a drill instructor during the Korean War. They raised two children, Arline McVay Lacey Conroy and Richard McVay. Bessie continued to play softball for her company until her retirement and is now an avid UCONN women’s basketball and New York Giants fan.

WWII veteran Bessie is now 99 years old. She is proud of her time in the WAVES and is living at the Notre Dame Health and Rehabilitation Center in Norwalk, the city that has been her home since her discharge from the Navy.

