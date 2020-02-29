Celebrating women’s vote, Stepping Stones anniversary; homeschooler activites

NORWALK, Conn. – Some upcoming Norwalk opportunities:

Woman Suffrage Centennial Symposium

Homeschool Day at Maritime Aquarium

Stepping Stones parties

Spotlighting woman suffrage

On Saturday, March 28, at 2 p.m. the Norwalk Historical Society will host “Woman Suffrage Centennial Symposium” at the townhouse at Mill Hill Historic Park, 2 East Wall Street, Norwalk, according to a press release from the Norwalk Historical Society.

Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which assures U.S. citizens the right to vote without regard to sex, the symposium will include presentations by:

League of Women Voters of Norwalk

Dr. Darla Shaw, WCSU professor and storyteller

Alice Warren, historian

Norwalk Women Who Vote

Laurel S. Peterson, Norwalk’s first Poet Laureate

TL Duryea, artist, activist and founder of The Duryea Project

Light refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public. RSVP at norwalkhistoricalsociety.org/events or call 203-846-0525. Walk-ins also welcome. More info is said to be at at www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org

Homeschoolers invited to Maritime Aquarium

“Homeschool Day” at The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, during which homeschool students can get educational programs regularly presented to traditional school groups, will take place on Friday March 13 according to a press release.

Discounted “Homeschool Day” admission purchased by Thursday March 12 at www.maritimeaquarium.org/homeschool-students. is children age 3-12: $16, adults: $21, seniors (65+): $20.

Classroom programs (additional $5 to $8 per person)

“Shark Safari” (age 4-6; 60 minutes)

Water pollution and watersheds exploration (age 7-10; 90 minutes)

Climate change lab (age 10-13; 90 minutes)

Career discussion (age 10-13; 60 minutes)

Cruises aboard the Aquarium’s hybrid research vessel, RV Spirit of the Sound ($20 per person. Advance registration is required. Participants must be at least 42 “tall, and accompanied by parent or guardian if under age 16)

Seal-spotting & birding (9-11 a.m.)

Oceanography (1:15-3:15 p.m.)

Preschoolers’ story time 10:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m (Free. Parent or caregiver must be present)

Family sleepover 6 p.m. Mar. 13 to 9:15 a.m. Mar. 14 ($70 per person. Advance registration is required)

Dinner and breakfast

Behind-the-scenes tours

IMAX movie

Games and more

Stepping Stones celebrating 20 years in Norwalk

Stepping Stones Museum for Children, located in Mathews Park at 303 West Ave., will celebrate its 20th anniversary with two gala special events plus a social media video contest, according to a press release.

“The Best Birthday Party Ever!” is planned for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday March 7. Hosted by Museum storytellers Bird, BooZoo and friends, the party will feature games, cupcakes, live entertainment and special guests, including visitors from Beardsley Zoo and The Maritime Aquarium, live remotes on WEBE 108 and Star 99, and a noon cake-cutting ceremony. Admission to the party is free.

is planned for 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday March 7. Hosted by Museum storytellers Bird, BooZoo and friends, the party will feature games, cupcakes, live entertainment and special guests, including visitors from Beardsley Zoo and The Maritime Aquarium, live remotes on WEBE 108 and Star 99, and a noon cake-cutting ceremony. Admission to the party is free. “You Bring the Heart” , an adults-only fundraising party with the theme “Be a kid again” will take place 7-10 p.m. Saturday March 21. Attendees should expect chemistry-inspired specialty drinks, retro games, and a cupcake decorating station. Member tickets cost $40, non-members are $60. Discovery Sponsors are Emcor and Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital. Community Sponsors include BMW of Darien, Volckert van Reesema, Mid Ocean Marine LLC and William J. Fessler Family Dentistry.

“In its 20 years of serving this region, our award-winning museum has reached nearly 7 million people,” said Rhonda Kiest, President and Chief Executive Officer in a press release. “With the help of members, educators and community partners, we’ve been able to provide exceptional, playful learning opportunities for children that foster an understanding and appreciation of the world. As we embark on this new decade filled with opportunities to generate lasting impact for the children and families we serve, we’re excited to invite our community to join our celebration and share why Stepping Stones means so much to them.”

Further info and tickets for “You Bring the Heart” are at www.steppingstonesmuseum.org/20. Stepping Stones’ phone is 203-899-0606.