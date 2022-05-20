‘Celebration’ planned for Summer Fawcett, 7-year-old victim of fire

NORWALK, Conn. – A secular child-oriented celebration of Summer Fawcett, the 7-year old Norwalker who died in a house fire last week, will take place this Saturday May 21 from 4 until 5 p.m. at Taylor Farm Dog Park, located at 7 Calf Pasture Beach Road in Norwalk (directly across from Shady Beach) according to a news release. Northeast Community Church Lead Pastor Thomas Mahoney will conduct the proceedings.

Summer’s family asks attendees to wear “rainbow-colored or bright color clothes, and shoes appropriate for walking on grass.” Photos and written memories of Summer will be collected for delivery to her folks.

All attendees planning to arrive by car need to RSVP at volunteersignup.org/7CRYH, and need to observe the following:

If you don’t have a Norwalk Resident Pass, print this temporary event pass https://bit.ly/parkingfawcett to put on your dashboard, and come early enough to park on the grass near the pond in Taylor Farm Dog Park.

to put on your dashboard, and come early enough to park on the grass near the pond in Taylor Farm Dog Park. If possible, Norwalk Resident Pass holders should park at Marvin School (resident pass must be displayed on dashboard to avoid being ticketed) or at Calf Pasture Beach, so as to leave room at Taylor Farm for the temporary pass holders.

A signup sheet to volunteer to help out or to donate food for the gathering is also at volunteersignup.org/7CRYH.

Taylor Farm Dog Park allows dogs without leashes, and will be open to the public as usual during the event.

The closest bathrooms are at Calf Pasture Beach.

A map showing the park’s location is here.