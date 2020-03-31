Census ‘throwdown,’ historic review and NCCF accomplishments

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk news:

A Census contest for high schoolers

‘American Leadership in Periods of Crisis’

NCC Foundation touts good deeds

“2020 Census Throwdown” competition announced

A $500 scholarship prize awaits the local high school student whose original lyrics promoting census participation win the 2020 Census Throwdown, according to a press release from grassroots organization Norwalk2Bridgeport. The Census Throwdown’s judges are Oscar, Tony, Grammy, and Golden Globe winner/Westport native Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest Showman, La La Land), socially conscious Norwalk-based recording artist FNX, and Crystal Theater president and artistic director Cheryl Kemeny.

Open to high school students at least 13 years old in Norwalk, Westport, Fairfield and Bridgeport.

Lyrics can be in any musical style.

Lyrics will be judged for creativity, and for clear expression of information about the 2020 census.

Entries should be uploaded to Instagram as videos with the hashtag #N2Bcensusthrowdown, tagging @norwalk2bridgeport. Student Instagram profiles must be set to public during the submission period.

By utilizing the hashtag, students are authorizing Norwalk2Bridgeport to re-post their videos across its social media accounts, and to use participants’ entries in any way that benefits 2020 census outreach.

Deadline to submit is April 15 at 11:59 p.m. EST. The winner will be notified via Instagram.

Official rules, directions, and fun facts to include are said to be available via @norwalk2bridgeport.

Historical view of U.S. leadership amidst crises

“American Leadership in Periods of Crisis: A Historical Perspective” will be the topic of a Facebook Live discussion at 11 a.m. on Wednesday April 1, sponsored by Sacred Heart University (SHU)’s Alumni Association, according to an SHU press release.

SHU College of Arts & Sciences dean Robin Cautin will be host to Professor Gary L. Rose and alumnus Bruce Tully ’73. Rose, the author of 13 books, has taught political science for over 40 years. Tully is a retired senior foreign service officer and special agent in charge of the U.S. Department of State Diplomatic Security Service, currently serving as president of SHU’s Washington, D.C. alumni chapter.

The discussion can be seen on the SHU Alumni Association Facebook page.

Buying NCC students laptops, sharing ventilators

Amidst all the bad news, there is wonderful good work being done at the NCC Foundation to help students and Norwalk Community College, NCCF Executive Director Carrie Bernier said.

More than $85,000 was raised to buy Norwalk Community College students laptops and grocery gift cards, she said, and:

“In a climate with heavy demand for technology and a limited supply, we sourced computers from vendors across the country and purchased 75 computers for delivery within 5-7 days (in time for students to start online classes).

“GE Capital donated 50 computers for a total of 125 computers for NCC students!

“We purchased 250 grocery store gift cards and distribution already started with outreach to more than 200 of the regular monthly users of NCC’s food pantry.

“NCC’s three ventilators were loaned to Norwalk Hospital to help provide urgent medical care to those suffering from COVID-19.”

Norwalk Community College (NCC)’s entire spring semester shifted to online as of March 18, and the campus was closed to students and the public.

The reaction from students lacking their own computers was exemplified by an email sent to the NCC Foundation (NCCF): “I still need to go somewhere to access a computer. If I can’t go to the library in NCC and if every public library shuts down, then I’m out of options. I might as well catch the virus so I get an excuse for why I couldn’t participate in college this semester. You’re basically kicking us out of school.”

Loss of access to NCC-provided food poses another problem. A press release states “For many of our students, NCC is more than a college. It is where they get food for the week…In a fall 2019 survey, 60% of NCC students agreed they sometimes ‘worried whether my food would run out before I got money to buy more.’”

In response, an NCCF matching gift challenge raised over $58,000 for laptops and grocery gift cards, and Bernier recently gave the first round of laptops to students.

“Thanks to an incredibly generous community, the Foundation’s Student Emergency Fund will continue to purchase laptops as long as funds and supplies last to make sure that every eligible NCC student who needs a laptop to finish the semester can get one,” said NCCF’s press release.

Donations to the NCCF Student Emergency Fund can be made here.

All NCC campus events thru April 5 are cancelled, as is spring commencement according to the college’s website. Tech support for students is said to be available 24/7 here or by calling 860-723 0221.