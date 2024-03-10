Quantcast
Chamber of Commerce appoints new membership director

By


Shannon O’Toole-Giandurco has been appointed director of membership at Greater Norwalk Chamber, replacing Ben Vetter. She is executive assistant at private equity firm Tengram Capital, having previously held that position at Norwalk Hospital and Stew Leonard’s.

A former Common Council member, she currently serves as a selectman, a Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum trustee, and an elected member of the Norwalk Republican Town Committee.

A news release from the Chamber said “she has been very involved in local civic and community life.” O’Toole-Giandurco holds a Bachelor’s degree from Sacred Heart University.

