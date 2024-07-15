Quantcast
Chamber of Commerce appoints new president

The Greater Norwalk Chamber of Commerce has appointed Shannon O’Toole-Giandurco its new president. Currently serving as the Chamber’s membership director, she’ll replace resigning president Brian Griffin on Friday, August 2. According to a news release, O’Toole-Giandurco “brings experience in business development and a strong commitment to Norwalk’s vibrant community. Her leadership is expected to build upon the Chamber’s legacy of service and strengthen its impact on the local economy.”

O’Toole-Giandurco said, “I started my career and community involvement in Norwalk many years ago, and to now be leading the Chamber is a realization beyond my wildest dreams. As a proud Norwalk native, my family and I cherish our community deeply. I am particularly proud to be the first female to hold this role, and I am eager to contribute to the Chamber’s growth and success in the future.”

Chamber Board Chair Kristin Okesson said, “We are thrilled to welcome Shannon O’Toole Giandurco as our new president. We look forward to her passion and vision for leadership that will propel us into an exciting new chapter, advancing the Chamber’s mission. We also want to extend our gratitude to Brian Griffin for his years of dedicated service and leadership. His contributions have shaped our success, and we are grateful for his guidance as he passes the torch to Shannon.”

Griffin said, “I look forward to seeing the Chamber thrive under her leadership.”

ON THE RECORD: Superintendent Estrella sits down with NoN’s Malik Brizan-Reed for a conversation on Norwalk’s public schools. 

