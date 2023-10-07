Chamber schedules Mayoral debate

Democratic Mayor Harry Rilling, left; Republican challenger Vinny Scicchitano, right.

A public debate between Norwalk’s five-time incumbent Mayor Harry Rilling, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Vinny Scicchitano will be presented by Greater Norwalk Chamber at 8 a.m. on Tuesday Oct. 31 at Norwalk Inn and Conference Center, located at 99 East Avenue. The moderator will be Harry Casey, External Affairs Director of the event’s sponsor AT&T.

Register to attend at 2023 Mayoral Debate (greaternorwalkchamber.com) Admission costs $35, and includes breakfast. Groups of eight or ten attendees can reserve tables for $280 or $350 respectively.