Charges against Roberts dropped

NORWALK, Conn. — The charges against Common Council member Kadeem Roberts (D-District A) have been dismissed, according to his attorney, Darnell Crosland.

Roberts was charged with Assault in the Third Degree, Disorderly Conduct, and Interfering with a 911 call in December 2020 after a alleged that he was her ex-boyfriend and was stalking her. According to Crosland, the “complaining witness supported today’s dismissal, further proof that reconciliation is always present when clearer heads prevail.”

Roberts took independent classes on conflict resolution, Crosland said. The class usually takes a year but Roberts completed it in four months and “they dismissed everything.”

Roberts is in his first term on the Council. He did not run for reelection this year. Endorsements were made in July; Roberts said he said he chose not to run due to the pending criminal charge against him.

“The case was honestly not news worthy, but in society there is a tendency to tear down the great ones,” Crosland said Wednesday. “Kadeem was elected as the youngest African American counsel {cq} member in Norwalk history, so when the opportunity came to tear him down we all jumped on it, and we should be ashamed or ourselves for that. Today’s dismissal is evidence that Kadeem is a true leader. He did not speak ill of the process, he made no excuses, and as a man of integrity he allowed the system to play out. He truly believes as Lincoln once said, ‘no man is above the law and no man is below it, and we all must abide by it.’”

Crosland continued, “Kadeem objects to the heavy handed approach that the Norwalk police took in addressing the complaint made against him. They treated him like a common criminal, and instead of giving him the benefit of the doubt, they rushed to judgment and seized on the opportunity to surround his home with half of the police force and treat him with that tint that law enforcement reserves for black men. In the end he thanks his family, his legal team and the community for their support.”