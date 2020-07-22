Charter a two-hour getaway with the Seaport Association of Norwalk

It is a perfect summer day and you’re wondering what to do that is safe, different, and memorable, all at the same time. Have you ever watched a group of people on a large boat sipping wine and relaxing in the cooling breeze of Long Island Sound? If you have, you are not alone. Some of us might even daydream about owning a boat large enough to accommodate up to twenty-five friends, family, and business associates.

The good news is that the Seaport Association in Norwalk is now offering their comfortable vessel, the T.J. Toth, for charter at pricing that is much less expensive than you think. The charter is two hours long and is available any weekday or weekend, July – September, during the day or at sunset for $750, or just $30 a person for twenty-five of your best friends and family members. And, be assured that your guests will be comfortable. The vessel has so many amenities including comfortable seating in and out of the sun, a bar area that is the perfect place to set up the beverages and goodies you bring aboard, and a full bathroom.

Your private excursion begins from the Seaport’s dock at 10 North Water Street in Norwalk. A captain and mate are on board so you can sit back and relax – it doesn’t get more exclusive or fun than that! The boat cruises through Norwalk Harbor under the expert guidance of the boat’s Captain while the Mate introduces the passengers to the multifaceted history of the Harbor. Imagine cruising along the waves getting close up views of Norwalk’s Islands, nesting ospreys, and, three lighthouses, including Sheffield Island Lighthouse, and two rare examples of sparkplug lighthouses. This private on the water experience is simply exhilarating; so don’t forget to bring a camera.

If you are planning a special occasion or if you and your friends are looking for something really uplifting to do this summer, nothing says “fun on the water” like this exclusive excursion offered by the Seaport Association. For additional information to charter the boat call the Seaport Office at 203-838-9444 or email [email protected]

Janet L. Serra

JLS Communications