Charter revision draft moving forward without 4-year Mayoral term

NORWALK, Conn. — Common Council members have rejected the proposed attempt to lengthen the Mayoral term to four years, at least for the moment.

Putting the controversial Mayoral term proposal on the same ballot as the desperately needed charter revision would muddy the waters, even if they are separate questions, risking having the entire effort go down the drain, most Council members agreed. The Charter Revision Commission is therefore tasked with removing that aspect from its draft before the Council takes its final vote Aug. 15.

Technicalities dominate the process; Attorney Steven Mednick, hired to guide the revision effort, commented that it’s highly unusual for a legislative body to not have the final say, but under State Statute the Council can only approve or deny the draft it receives from the Charter Revision Commission. It can approve portions and disapprove others, but it can’t amend the draft.

Mayor Harry Rilling doesn’t have a vote but supported removing the question, after discussing with Charter Revision Co-Chairperson Rick McQuaid, who is also Town Clerk, and Council President Greg Burnett (D-At Large), he said.

“I said, this really right now should be removed, because it’s distracting from all the other things,” Rilling said during a July 17 Council meeting. “We also, you know, have talked about the idea behind this initial process was pretty much just to clean the charter up, no substantive issues, and certainly a four-year term for Mayor is a substantive issue. So, I think it’s time to back off from that, but it’s just my recommendation to the Council.”

Barbara Smyth (D-At Large) was first to voice the sentiment. Though she supports lengthening the Mayoral term, doing it without also lengthening the Council terms “could really be problematic,” she said, asking, “Why are we rushing this?

“The work that you have done has been so incredible,” she said. “Our goal from the beginning has been to provide a really clean and clear charter that is accessible to not only people in government, but to the public…. Why don’t we just push that off, so that we have the opportunity to really study what best practices are, what other cities our size in Connecticut are doing around, you know, that four-year term, and if it is prudent for both the Council and the Mayor, to have that four-year term?”

It’s tricky because “there’s something very nice” about two-year Council terms, said Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large). “It gives new people time or an opportunity to jump in. I think it makes recruitment easier; it’s hard to commit for four years, to what is an extremely labor-intensive job for, as people have said, basically nothing, no compensation. On the other hand, I worry enormously about what an off cycle election would look like, if only Council members are on the ballot.”

Voter turnout for municipal elections is poor and without a Mayoral race to inspire participation, “we have the possibility that a very important role for the city is decided by a very small number of votes,” she explained.

Ed Camacho (D-At Large) said he suspected the four-year term could be a “poison pill” for the badly needed revision and “I tend to think that the better part of valor is to keep the eye on the prize, look at the big picture,” waiting for another election to tackle that issue.

But Nicol Ayers (D-District A) said the first thing to consider is Council compensation, as “One is not separate from the other.”

It might not be an increased stipend, it could be providing Google phone numbers, mileage or a provision for childcare, she said.

Smyth pressed for an ad hoc Council Committee to begin considering the issues immediately in the next term.

Jenn McMurrer (D-District C) agreed on “everything,” saying, “I think there’s a lot of things that are broken and not working effectively… we really do need to start that ad hoc committee right away.”

The “distraction” of the Mayoral issue would have been intensified by the difficulty in explaining to voters that it wouldn’t take effect for four or five years, Josh Goldstein (D-At Large) said. He hoped an ad hoc committee would “take on a lot of these substantive concerns” but “to be honest, I feel like we could come up with arguments in two years for us to want to kick the can down the road again. And that I am simply not for, there’s too much good work that needs to happen. We need to not be afraid to make the changes we need to make to secure the strength of our government for the future.”



The one member disagreeing was David Heuvelman (D-District A).

“I happen to applaud the Commission for putting forth the idea of the of a four-year term for the for Mayor,” he said, the problem being that “you’re constantly running” when you have a two-year term. “I have always been troubled by that. Because from an executive standpoint, my question becomes is how can you get started on anything in two years, when the second year is about thinking about the next election cycle.”

He said, “I think as the city grows, I think that some stability within that executive branch is important. My fear is that if we continue to push it down the road, we’re never going to find a solution that works for the city.”

The Commission resumed its work Wednesday. Burnett announced that a Council sub-committee had been formed to shepherd the effort.

Also on the agenda is a wonky desire to address “voting standards,” to spell out how many Council members need to vote in favor of an item for it to pass. Is it the majority of members present? Or a majority of the overall body? When is it a two-thirds majority?

Circumstances vary and a detailed list is being prepared.

“We’re mandating a charter revision in two years,” Mednick said. The term length issue is “not as simple as simply aligning the Council and the Mayor, you also need to if you’re going to have a unitary system of elections, to align the Board of Ed.”

Getting the monumental effort approved by the electorate requires bi-partisan cooperation and a political action committee (PAC) should be created as soon as possible, Mednick said. Its diverse members need to raise money for lawn signs and palm cards, and political Town Committees can transfer funds to a PAC.

“I think it’s pretty clear that if the leadership of the Democratic Town Committee and the leadership of the Republican Town Committee support the measure, it will pass,” said Camacho, former DTC Chairman.

“I agree,” said Commission member Carl Dickens, former RTC Chairman. “I’ve been sending stuff to the Republican folks since we started.”

McQuaid, a Republican, said that based on conversations about the charter revisions he’s had in the Town Clerk’s Office, he believes “we’re going to have a much easier time getting it approved … without the four-year term in there.”

