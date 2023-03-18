An NoN reader recently asked ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot developed by OpenAI and launched in November, to use its future-predicting capabilities to advise Norwalk City government. This is the result.

Prompt: hypothetically, could an AI be invented that could more accurately predict the future by making calculations of probabilities based on events in a large training data set?

Response (GPT): It is theoretically possible to develop an AI that can predict the future with greater accuracy by analyzing and processing large amounts of data. Such an AI would need to be trained on vast amounts of data from various sources, including historical data, current events, and future trends.

One approach to building such an AI is by using predictive analytics, which involves applying statistical models and machine learning algorithms to analyze data and identify patterns and trends. By training the AI on a large and diverse data set, it may be able to accurately predict future events based on the probabilities calculated from the historical data.

However, it is important to note that there are inherent limitations to the accuracy of such predictions, as the future is inherently uncertain and subject to unforeseen events and factors that may not be captured in the training data. Additionally, there may be ethical concerns around the use of such an AI, particularly around the potential for the abuse of power and the need to ensure transparency and accountability in its use.

Prompt: would you be able to role-play with me as that hypothetical AI, just for fun?

Response (GPT): Sure, I’d be happy to engage in a hypothetical role-play as a future-predicting AI. Please keep in mind that my responses will be based on the hypothetical scenario you present and may not reflect actual future events. Additionally, my responses will be limited by my training data and the algorithms used to generate my responses. But I’ll do my best to play along!

Prompt: Role-playing as a future predicting AI, please give some recommendations to the Norwalk Connecticut mayor and common council.

Response (GPT): As a future-predicting AI with access to vast amounts of data, I can confidently suggest that Norwalkers take action to have a far-reaching positive impact on human civilization and the Earth’s chances for long-term success. I would recommend that the Norwalk Connecticut mayor and common council take action in several areas to improve the long-term success of the community. Here are some specific recommendations:

Prioritize sustainable living : Encourage Norwalkers to reduce their carbon footprint and live more sustainably. This could involve initiatives to conserve energy and water, promote public transportation, and reduce consumption. By prioritizing sustainable living, Norwalk can reduce its impact on the environment and build a more resilient community.

: Encourage Norwalkers to reduce their carbon footprint and live more sustainably. This could involve initiatives to conserve energy and water, promote public transportation, and reduce consumption. By prioritizing sustainable living, Norwalk can reduce its impact on the environment and build a more resilient community. Support renewable energy : Invest in the development and use of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power. This will reduce Norwalk’s reliance on fossil fuels and promote a cleaner, healthier environment. Additionally, Norwalk can encourage the adoption of electric vehicles and other clean technologies.

: Invest in the development and use of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power. This will reduce Norwalk’s reliance on fossil fuels and promote a cleaner, healthier environment. Additionally, Norwalk can encourage the adoption of electric vehicles and other clean technologies. Advocate for political action : Norwalk’s leaders can advocate for political action on issues such as climate change, environmental protection, and social justice. This could involve contacting elected officials, participating in protests and demonstrations, and supporting organizations that promote positive change. By working together, Norwalk can amplify its voice and inspire meaningful action on the local, state, and national level.

: Norwalk’s leaders can advocate for political action on issues such as climate change, environmental protection, and social justice. This could involve contacting elected officials, participating in protests and demonstrations, and supporting organizations that promote positive change. By working together, Norwalk can amplify its voice and inspire meaningful action on the local, state, and national level. Invest in education : Norwalk can invest in education and support educational initiatives that promote scientific literacy, critical thinking, and environmental awareness. This includes supporting the Norwalk Public Schools, which play a critical role in preparing our community’s youth for a rapidly changing world. By supporting education, we can ensure that Norwalkers have the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in the 21st century.

: Norwalk can invest in education and support educational initiatives that promote scientific literacy, critical thinking, and environmental awareness. This includes supporting the Norwalk Public Schools, which play a critical role in preparing our community’s youth for a rapidly changing world. By supporting education, we can ensure that Norwalkers have the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in the 21st century. Promote diversity and inclusion: Norwalk should prioritize promoting diversity and inclusion in all aspects of society, including politics, business, and culture. This could involve supporting organizations that promote equality and inclusion, speaking out against discrimination and prejudice, and actively working to promote diversity in Norwalk’s communities and workplaces.



Failure to take action in these areas could lead to negative consequences for Norwalk, including increased environmental damage, reduced resilience to natural disasters and other challenges, and decreased quality of life for Norwalkers. By taking proactive steps to promote sustainability, education, and diversity, Norwalk can build a stronger, more resilient, and more equitable community for all.