Chauvin verdict shows police officers everywhere that there are consequences for actions

Today’s guilty verdict confirms what we have known for nearly a year: Derek Chauvin’s actions were criminal and he needed to be held accountable. Each moment of this trial was gut-wrenching and heartbreaking. While today’s guilty verdict will not bring George Floyd back to his family and friends, I hope it brings them a sense of peace and closure.

Police Officers are here to protect and serve us, the community. I firmly believe that a majority of officers take their oaths and responsibility to protect seriously. However, any officer who abuses their power or who watches silently and allows it to happen is not fit to wear the badge of honor. They tarnish the badge of all the good officers who serve with distinction.

Today’s guilty verdict confirms for officers everywhere that there will be consequences for their actions. Good cops should not protect bad officers. I commend the law enforcement officials who spoke out against Derek Chauvin during this trial. We need officers to speak up more often. When I think of all the officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, who continue to serve us honorably day in, day out, this verdict supports them.

Today’s guilty verdict is a historic decision not only for George Floyd, but for all victims of police violence. Philando Castile. Ahmaud Arbery. Breonna Taylor. Their names remain fresh in our hearts and minds. Too often, families, friends, loved ones, and entire communities are left with pain and anguish when justice is not served.

Today, justice prevailed for George Floyd.