Choosing not to run again after 12 years on the Norwalk Board of Education

After much thought and consideration and support from my family, I have decided not to seek a fourth term on the Norwalk Board of Education. I am ending my career on the Board in November after serving in this elected role for 12 years (three terms).

It’s been a passion and a true calling to serve in this volunteer position as a Board of Education member. I recall vividly when I first decided to run so many years ago. I was just newly diagnosed with breast cancer and didn’t know if I would be up for the rigorous role. But with the love and support of my family and friends, I made it. I not only beat breast cancer but also beat thyroid cancer and came out more determined than ever to run again for two more terms.

Over the years I have worked closely and collaboratively with my colleagues on the board in a bipartisan way and closely with many superintendents including Interim Superintendents, Dr. Susan Marks, Dr. Manny Rivera, Dr. Steven Adamowski and Dr. Alexandra Estrella.

I have served on many committees over the years including Facilities, Finance, Personnel & Negotiations, Policy and Ad-Hoc Inclusion and Educational Justice. In addition, several Liaison roles including Adult Education and representing Norwalk Public Schools on the Early Childhood Council as well as serving as our Policy Chairperson since 2014. In addition, I have served on the Executive Committee as Vice Chair and many years as Board Secretary.

As a Board member I felt driven to make improvements and make Norwalk Public Schools the best it could be, and I believe we achieved that as Connecticut’s #1 City School District. My husband, Bob, and I have raised our children here and we all attended school in Norwalk. I believe strongly in Norwalk Public Schools. We have a robust and thriving school community with exceptional teachers, supportive staff and phenomenal students with engaged parents that make Norwalk a truly special community.

I am proud to call Norwalk home and am thankful that I’ve been given the opportunity to serve and I feel fortunate to have the support of so many.

Now the time has come to give others an opportunity.

Thank you again for having put your faith in me over the years and allowing me to serve as a Norwalk Public Schools Board of Education member.

Heidi Keyes