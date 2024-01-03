Christmas tree pickup schedule announced

Christmas trees lined up for disposal in a Norwalk apartment complex. They will be removed by a private contractor, not the City.

Norwalk’s 2024 residential Christmas tree pickups have been scheduled, according to a news release. Remove all decorations, lights, and stands, and put your discarded tree at the curb by 6 a.m. on the Monday of your designated week.

Week of Jan. 8: residents whose regular recycling collection is on Mondays and Tuesdays. Week of Jan. 15: residents whose regular recycling collection is on Wednesdays (Excluding any collection services on Monday Jan. 15, which is Martin Luther King Day). Week of Jan. 22: Residents whose regular recycling collection is on Thursdays and Fridays.

Wreaths won’t be picked up, due to the metal wire in them. Put them with your regular garbage.

Trees won’t be picked up at apartment complexes and condos. The City suggests that you ask your building’s management about tree removal. The Sixth Taxing District is also excluded, due to private servicing there.

