Circle Care Center merges with Glastonbury practice

Norwalk-based medical provider Circle Care Center announces its merger with infectious disease specialist Dr. Kenneth Abriola’s Glastonbury practice, according to a news release. Circle’s Senior Medical Director David Rubin, M.D. and Family Nurse Practitioner Trish Garton, D.N.P., met recently with Abriola at a retreat where the two facilities’ staffs mingled.

Located at 618 West Ave., Circle is said to be “Connecticut’s first public health center specializing in LGBTQI+ affirming care and sexual health.” Since its 2011 inception, the Center has helped low-income patients get care “regardless of their ability to pay.” The facility includes an onsite pharmacy.

Abriola said, “I am exceptionally pleased that this merger came to fruition. The mission of Circle Care Center aligns perfectly with my personal goals for patient care and my commitment to the LGBTQI+ community. Circle Care Center completes the vision that I have always had for my practice. I am certain that my patients will be pleased to know that they will still be working with the same providers and staff that they have gotten to know through the years. Meanwhile, I think they will be very pleased by the expanded array of vaccines and treatments that we will offer, as well as additional opportunities for care including gender affirming care.”

Circle CEO Anthony Crisci said, “The merger with Dr. Abriola’s practice is a big step for him as well as for Circle Care Center, and one that emphasizes the importance of specialized, culturally sensitive healthcare for patients. Bringing together the staff from both locations was an important step in making this merger a success while also guaranteeing Dr. Abriola’s patients a smooth transition and continuity of care that they have come to expect. While many larger health networks expand their reach and acquire private medical practices throughout the state, we look forward to maintaining Dr. Abriola’s existing health services while also expanding health access and affordability to communities in the Hartford area, especially to the LGBTQ+ Community in northern Connecticut.”