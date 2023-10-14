City celebrates new Cranbury School

From left, Mayor Harry Rilling, Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella, Cranbury Elementary School Principal Jenna Masone and Board of Education member Erica DePalma at Thursday’s ribbon cutting for the new school building, as shown on the NPS YouTube channel.

Norwalk’s first entirely new school in five decades was celebrated Thursday with a ribbon cutting, attended by Norwalk officials and some of its students.

“To be the first class graduating from the new building is quite thrilling,” said Cranbury Elementary School fifth grader Parker Alan. “It makes me overjoyed to think about how my friends and I will be making Cranbury history. This moment will most definitely be remembered as a milestone in my life.”

It’s just over a year since officials met for a groundbreaking for the new school. It had been thought that the old school would be renovated but in 2019, cost estimates rose from $9 million to $17 million, and plans switched. In 2020, the City approved $45 million for a new Cranbury.

Students moved in at the start of the new year.

“I had the opportunity at the start of the school year to visit our scholar, staff and principal, as well as her assistant principal. And there was so much joy in this building,” Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella said. “Environment matters, and having a new space to celebrate learning, growing and development, the development of our scholars is so essential.”

The school’s design was “influenced by the beautiful natural environment surrounding us, and the historic Cranbury Park,” she said.

“There are so many new improvements that I couldn’t even count them on my fingers,” Parker said. “Everyone loves the fact that we have a bigger gym, lunchroom, and the small group study areas outside the classrooms…. To say things are better now would be an understatement. The future of Cranbury School is bright.”

Democratic Mayor Harry Rilling, who is seeking a sixth two-year term, noted that one of his priorities since first getting elected in 2013 has been to improve the City’s schools. An addition onto Ponus Ridge Middle School became the new home to Columbus Magnet School, and Jefferson Elementary was renovated. Though plans to build a new school in South Norwalk hit a snag, a South Norwalk neighborhood school is planned in another location, and a new Norwalk High School is in the works.

“I think we’re proving that we’re investing in our children by the money that we’re going to be putting into the infrastructure, the money that we put in the operating budget each year to help the teachers do their job, and the principals do their job,” he said.

State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25), who recently led the legislature to increase Norwalk’s new school construction reimbursement rate from 25% to 60% and secured a promised 80% reimbursement for a new Norwalk High School, said he knows from walking his dog that workers building Cranbury were “here day and night.” “This was a first project labor agreement that was done in the city of Norwalk to build a school,” Duff said. “…We have the building trades here, and I want to thank them for their work, because they were here day and night, all the time, the weekend, sunny, rainy, hot, cold. And they made sure this building was built. And they’re going to be building the new Norwalk High School, the new South Norwalk school, and they’re going to make sure that these buildings are the best ever.”