City completes Wilton Avenue tree installation, plans more

NORWALK, Conn. — Wilton Avenue residents celebrated Monday alongside City leaders in a party thrown by a neighbor, happy that the City’s tree planting project has come down his road.

Vasilios Kiriakidis, who owns Pontos Taverna, said the block party idea started when James Travers, Director of Transportation, Mobility, and Parking (TMP), told him the City was planting trees in front of his house.

“I just loved it because we have so many developments going on, so many buildings and all this going everywhere, construction everywhere,” he said. “They told me that they’re going to be building trees and doing more tree lines around there, it felt good, instead of just construction that we’re actually give it back to nature. So I was very happy about it. I was like, ‘I’ll feed em.’ You’re giving me trees? I’ll feed him.”

Travers called Kiriakidis an inspiration.

“It was really like a whole part of why we do what we do, as public servants,” Travers said.

“Norwalk has invested this year alone over a million dollars in trees to make sure that we get our tree canopy, we’re doing a study of the entire city to see where we can have trees, where the plantings are,” Mayor Harry Rilling said at a ribbon cutting for the block.

The City elected to spend $2 million of its ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds on environmental sustainability. This includes planting trees, a tree inventory and a Climate Action Plan, Norwalk Chief of Economic and Community Development Jessica Vonashek said a year ago.

Monday’s celebration capped the completion of the Wilton Avenue tree project, begun last year. The second half of planting resulted in a total 54 new trees on the block, Vonashek said. They’re in the “amenity zone,” the turf between the sidewalk and the street, and it’s “exactly the model that we want to be using for the million dollars that we have to do.”

Senior Civil Engineer Paul Sotnik said 40 trees are going in on Elmwood Avenue, 14 at Norwalk Housing Authority’s offices on Monroe Street and 26 at Leroy Downs, an NHA property.

“The question is why are we doing all of this? Well, trees have been known to increase physical activity, reduce stress, reduce blood pressure,” Vonashek said. “And from an economic development standpoint, we see homes rise in value five to 15% when they have mature trees on the property. On treelined streets, we see homes increase up to 25%. And so we know that they also attract business and make the neighborhood that much more safe.”