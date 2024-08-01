City, Gardella family finalize Calf Pasture Beach Road deal 



A deal seven years in the making was finalized Wednesday to amend the century-old agreement in which the Gardella family deeded to the city the property that is now Calf Pasture Beach Park, according to Larry Cafero, the family’s attorney.

The agreement creates easements along the beach road to improve traffic flow and provide access to three Gardella parcels now accessible through the Gardellas’ Norwalk Cove Marina. That, in turn, will open the way for possible development of the properties, Cafero said.

Under terms of the agreement, the Gardellas will pay the city $480,000, with $100,000 of that sum allotted to construction of three driveways off the beach access road along with crossover median openings to allow drivers to head in either direction.

The Gardella family in 1922 deeded the property for creation of Calf

Pasture Beach Park but retained ownership of the parcels at 0, 48, 50 and 62 Calf Pasture Beach Road. The family plans to make improvements to the marina and other properties, potentially financed by development, Cafero said.

Calf Pasture Beach right-of-way, specified in the 1922 deed, and the three agreed driveways, all delineated in magenta. (City of Norwalk presentation, Oct. 2023)

Cafero said the agreement means life in Norwalk will change “for the better, by putting this beautiful, rare, unique waterfront property” to better public use.

“You could see a whole bunch of things: recreation facilities, retail, offices –who knows, including the Gardellas,” Cafero said. “Not one iota has been decided on or even discussed.”

The agreement bars the city from making improvements to the access road for six years, to give the family time to consider what to do with their property.

“The Gardella family in one shape or another has owned the property all along the coastline for years. Since 1922, they coexisted as neighbors. Over the last 10 years, another generation wanted to step it up a notch,” Cafero said. “To do that, they wanted to give the city the right to develop property they have ownership or rights to, and enhance theirs.”

Among the properties the Gardellas plan to enhance is Cove Marina, which is slated for major infrastructure improvements. As it now stands, patrons driving to a popular waterfront restaurant, Sunset Grille, must pass through the marina boatyard to reach the restaurant.

The intent is to “section off” Cove Marina “for safety and appropriate use,” Cafero said.

The deal also modernizes outdated language in the 1922 deed, which prohibits businesses at the beach. The city has since allowed restaurants and ball fields there. The new wording simply says that the property will be used for public recreation.

Wednesday’s closing came more than nine months after the terms of the agreement were reached. The delay, Cafero said, was mostly due to title searches, with “both parties poring over maps and deeds.”

“The city rightfully has to make sure that this land they’re giving rights to or getting rights from was actually owned by the Gardella family. It’s incredibly tougher when you’re talking about several parcels over a 100-year period.”