City Hall ceremony; Zoom discussions on State issues; remembering Tish Gibbs

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Inauguration set for Tuesday, outside

Norwalk Mayor Harry W. Rilling will be sworn in for his fifth two-year term, in a ceremony planned for 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday Nov. 16 outside City Hall, 125 East Ave., rain or shine, according to a press release. Common Council members and Town Clerk Rick McQuaid will also be sworn in. The public is invited to attend.

Early voting panel

Early voting on the 2022 ballot and beyond will be discussed via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 16 by State Rep. Stephanie Thomas (D-143), Norwalk Town Clerk Rick McQuaid, Connecticut Secretary of State Denise Merrill, and Laramie County Wyoming Town Clerk Debra Lee. A Q & A will follow the presentation. Register here, and email questions in advance to [email protected]

‘Just the facts’

State Rep. Lucy Dathan (D-142) is co-hosting a panel discussion on the Transportation and Climate Initiative Program (TCI) – a “historic effort collaboration to cap and reduce greenhouse gases (GHGs) from the transportation sector and accelerate investments in an equitable, cleaner, and more resilient transportation system for Connecticut and the region,” a news release said. She’ll be be joined Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Commissioner Katie Dykes and Connecticut Department of Transportation (ConnDOT) Commissioner, Garrett Eucalitto, “to break down fact vs fiction about the program!”

WHO : State Rep. Dathan along with DEEP Commissioner Dykes, and DOT D.C. Eucalitto

: State Rep. Dathan along with DEEP Commissioner Dykes, and DOT D.C. Eucalitto WHAT : TCI-Program Forum

: TCI-Program Forum WHEN : Monday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m.

: Monday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. WHERE : ZOOM: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 89424764109 Dial Instructions: Call 1-646-876-9923 Meeting ID: 894 2476 4109

: ZOOM:

A memorial service

Elizabeth Villa “Tish” Gibbs, wife of former Mayor Bill Collins, died in July. Her memorial service is now scheduled for this Sunday, Nov. 14, at 1 p.m. at the First Congregational Church on the Green, located at 3 Lewis St.

Gibbs, a longtime Democratic stalwart, was the volunteer executive director of the Norwalk/Nagarote Sister City Project for more than 18 years, beginning in 2000. You can donate to the Norwalk/ Naragote Sister City Project by clicking on the button below.