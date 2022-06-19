City Hall closed Monday; Seaport Association cruises; Mattress recycling

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

City Hall closes for Juneteenth

closes for Juneteenth Seaport Association offering sunset cruises

offering sunset cruises Mattress and recycling drop off event

City Hall closed Monday

The City recognizes Juneteenth as a holiday and City Hall is closed Monday, June 20, in its honor, a news release from the Mayor’s Office said.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, the news release explained. While the Emancipation Proclamation officially went into effect on January 1, 1863, the news took time to make its way around the nation. It wasn’t until June 19, 1865, that enslaved people in Galveston, Texas were made aware of the Emancipation Proclamation by the Union army, making them among the last to be freed.

“The City of Norwalk recognizes Juneteenth as an important day in U.S. history that should be well- known to help educate our community about the devastating impacts of slavery,” Mayor Harry Rilling is quoted as saying. “Honoring Juneteenth reaffirms that the American people must continue to right the wrongs of the past and work to create a more just and perfect union where every person is treated with dignity and respect.”

On May 27, Gov. Ned Lamont signed Public Act 22-128 into law, making Juneteenth a state holiday as of Oct. 1. Juneteenth became a federal holiday on June 17 when President Biden signed into law Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, S. 475.

Sunset cruises on the Sound

Two-hour sunset cruises on the Sound, leaving at 6:30 p.m. and returning at 8:30, will be offered to the public Wednesdays through Sundays from June until September according to a news release from sponsor Norwalk Seaport Association. The cruises feature close-up views of Norwalk’s islands and of three historic lighthouses (Sheffield Island, Peck’s, and Green Ledge), along with narration by the ship’s captain.

Attendees may bring their own food and drink (alcohol is allowed), and should also have their own plates, cups and utensils.

Sunset cruise tickets cost $33 per person, available at http://www.seaport.org or by calling (203) 838-9444. The Seaport Association’s ship can hold up to 49 passengers.

The cruises leave promptly at 6:30 p.m. from the Seaport Dock, located at 10 North Water Street at the corner of Washington Street, next to the Stroffolino Bridge,. You can park in the adjacent lot, or in the Maritime Center Parking Garage. The Seaport Association suggests that you arrive at the dock by 6:00.

Founded in 1978, Norwalk Seaport Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

‘Bye bye’ mattresses

Unwanted mattresses and box springs can be dropped off for recycling from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday June 25 and Saturday Sept. 24 at Norwalk Public Works Center, 15 South Smith Street (in the parking area next to the gas pumps).

Your items must be clean and dry, and you must be a Norwalk resident.

A news release attributes this service to the Mattress Recycling Council’s Connecticut “Bye Bye Mattress” program. You can learn more at www.ByeByeMattress.com, or by calling (855) 700-9973. Further info is also said to be at https://www.norwalkct.org/3127/Mattress-Recycling, or by calling Customer Service (203) 854-3200.