City kicks off SoNo Farmers’ Market in Ryan Park

NORWALK, Conn. — The SoNo Farmers’ Market Grand Opening is planned for this Sunday July 30 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Ryan Park (corner of Raymond and Day Streets in South Norwalk). Local growers will ply their wares and discuss sustainable farming practices. Expect to find produce, artisanal cheeses, freshly baked bread, organic honey and preserves, and prepared foods offered by local restaurants and businesses. Guitarist Luke Molina will perform, and kids can enjoy lawn games, face painting, and balloon art.

The Market will be open every other Sunday through Nov. 19.

A news release said, “The market is committed to supporting local businesses, promoting sustainability, and nourishing the community through access to fresh, wholesome, and locally produced goods. By attending the event, residents will not only support dedicated local vendors but also contribute to the growth and vitality of the South Norwalk neighborhood.”

Organizations on hand will include Amazing Face Art, Alexander Rose Photography, D’s Kitchen, Little River Farm, Mama Hu’s, My Kawaii Moon KV, Soleil By Kiran, Sono Kimono, Strigo Coffee, The Horse’s Mouth, and Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Mayor Rilling said, “We are excited to kick off our first SoNo Farmers Market event in Ryan Park this Sunday, where the community will be able to indulge in fresh produce, artisanal goods, family-friendly activities, and live music. We chose Ryan Park because we want residents in South Norwalk to be able to walk out their doors and access locally produced fresh vegetables and fruits in their neighborhood. These family-friendly events also bring people together and improve social interaction, helping to build a greater sense of community, which is another key element to enhancing the health and well-being of a community.”

More info is at Farmers Market – Visit Norwalk.