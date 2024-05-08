City looks to better track event attendance, economic impact, and return on investment 

Anna Breault, special event coordinator for Norwalk, gave an overview of the city’s special events.

Some of the biggest conversations this past budget cycle centered around funding for the special events the city hosts and organizes, with many calling the events a “want versus a need” in a tight budget year.

In response, Norwalk’s Business Development and Tourism Department gave a presentation to the Common Council’s Economic and Community Development Committee earlier this month, outlining their plans for 2024-2025.

Fostering community

Anna Breault, the special event coordinator for the city, said that each of the city’s events aims to enrich the arts community in Norwalk, empower small businesses, include educational programming, and celebrate diversity.

This year, they’re especially focusing on increasing event attendance, engaging younger members of the community, and continuing to drive economic impact for local businesses.

Particularly for the city’s three largest events, Breault outlined their attendance and economic impact goals:

Halloween Nightfair (Saturday, October 14, 2024): An attendance of 7,000, a 15% increase from last year, that helps generate more than $225,000 in economic activity for local businesses and vendors.

Holiday Extravaganza (Saturday, December 7, 2024): An attendance of 3,000, a 50% increase from last year, that helps generate about $96,000 in economic activity for local businesses and vendors.

Wall Street Wonderland (Saturday, December 14, 2024): An attendance of 3,000, a 50% increase from last year, that helps generate about $96,000 in economic activity for local businesses and vendors.

“Together those three events will generate an ROI [return on investment] of $418,850, just for these three events,” Breault said.

Breault also highlighted that both the larger events, and some smaller scale ones, like pop-ups on Washington Street that the city is involved with, involve a variety of local businesses, vendors, and entrepreneurs.

“We’ve worked with well over 100 vendors and we’ll continue to provide those spaces for them,” she said. “We’ve hosted events and partnered with over 15 local entrepreneurs and organizations and are hoping to increase that number as our events go on. As we strive to foster community participation, our aim is to achieve a satisfaction rate of 85% or higher and to ensure we’re meeting the community’s wants and needs.”

The city also offers a variety of sponsorship packages for events, something that both Breault and Sabrina Godeski, the city’s director of business development tourism, said they’re looking to continue to grow, to offset the cost of hosting the events. Sponsors can get involved at a variety of levels, from premium tiers that cost $10,000+ down to smaller levels for smaller businesses in the $100-$500 range.

“In order to do all these events, we’ve been seeking partnerships with businesses and organizations that share the same vision—to provide great events for the community and make a positive impact,” Breault said. “So we are actively seeking sponsorships and it’s still a work in progress.”

She cited the recent Earth Day on the Green event as a successful partnership, in which the city helped drive attendance through additional marketing and communications resources.

Sponsorships will be even more important as the city looks to grow the number of events it helps put on, including potentially bringing back the SoNo Harbor Splash event—potentially under a different name—that was last held in 2009.

“We want to do a larger celebration in the summer that incorporates the water because the harbor and the Norwalk River are such a key part of Norwalk history,” Breault said. “We’re hopeful and making it happen and can’t wait to start planning things for this event like getting music, art and live mural demonstrations, but of course we can’t do this without proper partnerships, community members, and of course funding.”

Many council members praised Breault and Godeski for helping foster community in the city through these events.

“I really support these events that we’ve been having as a city,” said council member Barbara Smyth. “They really bring us together as a community. I love to go to the events for myself to have fun, but the enjoyment of seeing families have so much fun and kids enjoying themselves and the community—people are having a really great time.”

Council member Josh Goldstein said he believed these events tied into “an important function of government” that aims to make people’s lives better.

“There has been a lot of a lot of national coverage over sort of the loneliness, economic academic epidemic and people feeling a lot of times a lack of joy in their lives, and just general feelings of despair and malaise, and one of the things that I have learned and watching Sabrina and Anna and the team put together a lot of these events and go into a lot of these events, is that they inspire real joy,” he said.

Measuring the impact of special events

In addition, the committee unanimously advanced a $34,000 contract for software from Placer Labs, which Godeski said will help the city actually quantify the “return on investment for our events.”

“The software is able to track sales tax revenue increases, which will say ‘The day before our event our sales tax was this, or one weekend before, their sales tax revenue was this,’” she said. “Then the weekend of our event, we can actually calculate and see that increase in sales tax revenue which directly correlates to increases in sales for businesses. So we’re really interested in that, but also the increase in attendance, the actual people that are physically coming to our events—we’ll have a pretty dead set number on that with that software as well.”

The cost of hosting events

While the committee ultimately ended up advancing a contract with ARC Sound, Stage, and Lighting Inc. to provide those services for city events, the price tag raised questions for multiple council members. The contract is $92,510 for year one, $97,585 for year two, and $102,760 for year three.

“I’m torn, because I think [the events] are great and my kids actually loved them,” said council member Jalin Sead. “But just because of the money, I’ve been vocal at the city. I mean there’s things like the family navigators that we did and fun. That really kind of tears me, spending the money on this. And like I said, it’s not the events, because I think they’re great…but a lot of my constituents have had concerns about the money that’s spent on these events.”

Council member Heather Dunn noted that they should add higher sponsorship levels to try and get more funding for some of the larger events and to cover contracts like this.

“I have a lot of concerns about this. It’s a lot of money that’s definitely a want versus a need as we talked about,” she said.

The full council will discuss and vote on the two contracts at its next meeting on Tuesday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m.