City looks to change Naramake, NHS property lines

The current property line for Naramake Elementary School and Norwalk High School. (CIty of Norwalk)

The Naramake Elementary school property line goes “right through” the Norwalk High School football field, according to Building and Facilities Manager Alan Lo.

Given various issues around the new NHS project, including the desire to get maximum State reimbursement for the construction, Lo led Common Council members to preliminarily approve adjusting the lines.

If you’re going to seek reimbursement for NHS construction, then the work you’re doing needs to be on NHS property, he said.

The City owns 33.57 acres of contiguous land for the two schools, the drafted boundary line agreement states. The Planning and Zoning Commission requires a formal division line to conform with zoning regulations and Naramake’s property will amount to 8.3 acres, while NHS will get 24.75.

A surveyor determined the lines weren’t in the right place when working on the new school project, Lo said in the memo.

The “really weird” property line is “very arbitrary,” Lo told Land Use and Building Management Committee members at their Wednesday meeting. “I think at some point in the past, the City acquired the property for Norwalk High School when they were building it back in the 70s. And it didn’t matter at the time that which portion of, where the property line is. We built what we built.”

Now, the Council needs to authorize Mayor Harry Rilling “to make an agreement with himself,” he said.

The line goes through the little softball field at Naramake, prompting much discussion, he said.

“There’s no hidden agenda here, it’s pretty straightforward. We’re not trying to capture more land from Naramake,” Lo said. “It’s a very technical kind of variation and, maximize reimbursement so that we don’t, if the lines run differently and more to Naramake school, that means that in any improvement in that area, that’s not subject to reimbursement. So all that has been looked at very carefully.”

The proposed property line for Naramake Elementary School and Norwalk High School. (CIty of Norwalk)

Lone Council Republican Bryan Meek, representing District D, asked if the construction would impact the softball field.

It’s not a real softball field, Lo said. The right field line is 120 feet.

Meek agreed that it’s for fourth and fifth graders.

The City plans to rotate the field and “get 180 feet out of it,” Lo said. The high school junior varsity uses the field so “we are able to claim that that’s an improvement for Board of Ed.” The line can’t be redrawn to include the entire field because then it would be too close to Naramake, a zoning violation. The majority of construction costs can fall under the high school project.

Meek tied the issue to the South Norwalk school project and the failed plan to build it partially on Springwood Ely Park. “We were told we were short, a half-acre of land. So we couldn’t get it done,” he said. “… You’re moving this property line; it makes Naramake far less than the site at Ely. Are we in violation of like land requirements for Naramake school because we’re shifting this line. It’s just very puzzling to me how, you know, the rules just seem to change whichever way they need to be changed.”

Nicol Ayers (D-District A) asked if Naramake could gain acreage on the other side.

Lo said the line was being changed for technical reasons but “the utilization of the site is very different.”

Ayers said,” even the formation of the layout of that school is weird.” Middle school and high school children cannot intermix and she wondered if there were “swing space” they could use at separate times.

Naramake parents wanted a paved area for the children to play on after a rainstorm, Lo said. It was created in August.

No one has discussed the wooded area and there’s a slope, he said.

With Meek opposed, the Committee advanced the change to the full Council on a 4-1 vote.