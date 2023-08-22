City looks to spend $2.9M on South Norwalk properties for school

Screengrab of Monday’s Board of Estimate and Taxation meeting on Zoom.

NORWALK, Conn. — The City plans to acquire six South Norwalk properties adjacent to the planned neighborhood school through the eminent domain process.

The Board of Estimate and Taxation on Monday approved a plan to use $2.9 million in funds left over from the recently completed Jefferson Elementary School renovation, therefore not adding to the City’s capital debt. Building and Facilities Manager Alan Lo predicted costs will mount beyond that dollar amount, as residents will need to be relocated.

Last year, the City bought the 11.7-acre Hatch & Bailey property at 1 Meadow St. Ext. for $14 million, to build a school for 682 area elementary students. The Planning and Zoning Commission approved a special permit for the project Aug. 2.

Construction documents are being drawn and construction should start this winter, Lo said. But a substantial grade change, a 70 feet difference in elevation from the bottom of the property to the top, has limited development to the lower and middle portions, “squeezing” the parent drop off and parking area.

“It’s kind of really awkward in the sense that, you know, we have a driveway going out, but it’s not really, a driveway,” Lo said. “…The purpose of the city’s acquisition of this property is to provide additional open space as well as provide parking and drop off improved parking and drop off for the new proposed school.”

Proposed for acquisition are:

28 Oxford St.

32 Oxford St.

36 Oxford St.

38 Oxford St.

16 Meadow St. Ext.

A 1.13-acre portion of a former railroad spur line along South Main St.

Two appraisers have analyzed the properties and it’s estimated that $2.9 million will cover their purchase, Lo said.

“However, there’s still potential of like premium costs that we may be encountering,” he said. “… I think we’re doing this one step at a time, we’re looking to acquire the property and figure out what the timing of everything is and stuff, and then and then come back another time and go for another special appropriation or, or regular capital budget, depending what the cycle is.”

The vote to advance the proposal was unanimous.

Next in the process is a Common Council vote. The legal department would then have six months to complete negotiation with property owners, and if that is unsuccessful the matter would go to court, Corporation Counsel Mario Coppola said.

“Then if it’s an impasse, the court decides on the final price,” BET member Troy Jellerette observed.

Lo said negotiations with almost all of the property owners have been friendly. The railroad spur owner has not responded to inquiries.

BET member Ann Yang said she’d researched the property and found their assessments to total $1.4 million.

That’s based on the 2018 revaluation and property prices have changed, Coppola said.

“The request for the 2.9, it’s based on where we anticipate, hopefully … what we could acquire the properties for based on initial offers and where we may end up if we’re fortunate. And that’s based on appraisals that we received,” Coppola said.

Lo added that railroad spur isn’t identified as the 1.13-acre piece the City seeks. “I guess they want to sell it off in bits and pieces because this thing goes all the way up to South Norwalk train station.”

Regarding the other five properties, “We have authorized phase 1 environmental report,” Lo said. “Typically for residential buildings, the worst situation, it’s an underground water tanks kind of thing. So they haven’t completed yet, we need access to this property. We met with some of these property owner probably like two or three weeks ago, two weeks ago. So we requesting permission to enter the property… We are fully aware that you know, environmental concerns or presence of hazardous material, it’s always a component of our discussion in terms of value and all that, and the cost of remediation if there’s any issues and stuff like that.”

