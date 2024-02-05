City Meeting HUB: At your fingertips-This Week…

Meeting Hub for the Week of February 5, 2024 & Events too!

Happy February, Norwalk!

As we embrace the month of love and history, there’s much in store for our community.

As always we bring you a list of all upcoming city meetings for the week allowing residents to voice their opinions, raise concerns, and contribute to the decision-making process that directly impacts Norwalk.

Norwalk is abuzz with a myriad of events and activities throughout the month as February marks the celebration of Black History Month, a time to honor rich cultural heritage and history.

To immerse yourself in the spirit of Black History Month, consider exploring the various events hosted by the local NAACP local chapter. You can find more information and event listings by visiting their website at Norwalk Branch NAACP https://www.norwalkbranchnaacp.org/

Parents Corner: Mark your calendars for the upcoming Black History and Heritage Festival hosted by Norwalk Public Schools on Thursday, February 29, 2024. Stay tuned for further details on this engaging and educational event that celebrates diversity and promotes cultural awareness among our youth. Norwalk Public Schools will host a parent workshop titled “Universal Design Literacy Tools” with Angela Rinaldi on Thursday, February 8, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the NPS Family Center. This workshop aims to provide valuable insights and resources for parents navigating the education system. To register for this event, please visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0948A4A62CA4FCC07-47034034-navigating?useFullSite=true#/

As we approach the Presidents Day holiday, a reminder that Norwalk Public Schools will observe a mid-winter break from February 19th to February 23rd, 2024. For those with young ones starting their educational journey, Kindergarten Registration for the 2024-2025 school year is now live. Visit the Norwalk Public Schools website for all the necessary information and registration details. https://www.norwalkps.org/for-families/student-registrationThe Elementary School Lottery is open as well. Deadline is March 1, 2024 and the lottery drawing will be held March 8, 2024. For more info: https://www.norwalkps.org/for-families/student-registration/school-choice-lotteries/elementary-school-choice

Event of the Week: The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra’s performance of “The Music Man” at the Norwalk Concert Hall on February 10, 2024, from 7:30 PM to 10:30 PM. For ticket purchases and additional information, please visit the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra’s website. https://www.norwalksymphony.org/

Wishing you all a delightful week filled with community engagement, cultural enrichment, and memorable experiences.

Now back to business.

Here are all the meetings for the week…

Bike / Walk Commission

– Date: February 5, 2024

– Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

-LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83199651324#success

Arts and Culture Commission

– Date: February 6, 2024

– Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86284168955#success

Board of Education Business Meeting

-Date: February 6, 2024

-Time: 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

-Location: Common Council Chambers/ZOOM

-LINK: https://zoom.us/j/93095311998#success

Public Works Committee of the Common Council

– Date: February 6, 2024

– Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

-LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/87671688992?pwd=YXgxM3dRYWUxNnZpY2pBVy9nU3Z0dz09#success

Parking Authority Special Meeting

– Date: February 7, 2024

– Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

-LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/89950573575?pwd=Vm9WTHY0cWRVZ1B5U1JPWUN2YysxZz09#success

Planning & Zoning Commission

– Date: February 7, 2024

– Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

-LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82955531430#success

Land Use & Building Management Committee of the Common Council

– Date: February 7, 2024

– Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

-LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/85341595400#success

Fair Rent Commission

– Date: February 7, 2024

– Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

-LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/87586256825?pwd=NkQyYTl6S0RteTl0RGFRdDE5aTRGdz09#success

Board of Education-Policy Committee

-Date: February 8, 2024

-Time: 5:00PM-6:00PM

-LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp9LWomxX4LEEyBL2pTOqBw

Norwalk Housing Board of Commissioners

– Date: February 8, 2024

– Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

– LINK: https://www.norwalkha.org/calendar-view?id=124

Library Board of Directors

– Date: February 8, 2024

– Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

-LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84110778128#success

Residents can find more details by visiting the City of Norwalk website at https://www.norwalkct.gov/calendar.aspx

You can reach your Common Council representatives by visiting https://apps.norwalkct.org/meetingboard/committee/65 and your Board of Education members at https://www.norwalkps.org/board-of-education/members